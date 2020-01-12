RESULTS: Jaime Munguia defeats Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan

WhatsApp 35 Shares

Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) had his coming out party on Saturday night in defeating a very tough Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) by an 11th round TKO in an exciting WAR at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.





Munguia used his speed and flurries to land a blizzard of shots on O’Sullivan in the 11th round, which prompted his corner to throw in the towel. O’Sullivan wasn’t happy with the fight being stopped, because he was holding moments before that. It looked like a wise stoppage by Gary’s corner, but you never know. O’Sullivan kept coming back in the fight when it looked like he done.

The tough Irishman O’Sullivan did hit the canvas, but whether he could have continued is debatable. I think he could have, and likely would have clinched his way out of the round.

O’Sullivan kept coming back to nail Munguia

Despite Munguia, 23, getting the better of it through much of the fight, there was no quit in the warrior O’Sullivan. Each time it looked like Munguia had the the powerful Irish fighter hurt, he would come back and land sneaky shots that were thrown with enormous power.





As things go, Munguia’s ability to take O’Sullivan’s power shots was impressive, because some of the shots that the Mexican star was hit tonight would have knocked out a lot of fighters.

O’Sullivan hurt Munguia in the 3rd round, and he looked gone as the bell ended. In his corner in between rounds, Munguia looked shaken up. His trainer Erik Morales did a good job of helping him recover, and giving him sound instructions.

O’Sullivan was hurt in the 1st round

In round 1, Munguia took advantage of O’Sullivan’s low punch output to unload with a storm of punches that backed up against the ropes. The round ended just in time for O’Sullivan, because he looked hurt, and it’s questionable whether he would have made it.





By the 10th, O’Sullivan was worn down, and unable to put a lot of power on his shots like he’d been doing. At the same time, O’Sullivan’s punch output dropped off to next to nothing, and that made it easy for Munguia to land at will. The only thing that prevented Munguia from stopping the fight in the 9th and 10th was the occasional big shot that O’Sullivan would nail him with.

Although O’Sullivan wasn’t landing with a lot of power on most of his punches during the championship rounds, he load on ocasional punches, and get Munguia’s attention. There were a number of them that would have done damage had O’Sullivan’s accuracy been better.

Munguia calls out Canelo, Golovkin and Charlo brothers

“I want to fight against the best in the division, whether that’s Canelo, Golovkin, and the Charlos,” Munguia said after the fight.

Munguia didn’t mention WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade’s name for some reason. He would be the ideal 160-lb champion for Munguia to take on at this early stage of his career rather than Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo or Jermall Charlo.

Those guys are a little too polished for the young 23-year-old Munguia to be tangling with right now. As we saw tonight, O’Sullivan gave Munguia all he could handle. The guys that Munguia wants to fight would have too much an advantage of experience against him. Had Munguia been able to dominate O’Sullivan, then you could argue that he’s ready for those type of fighters.