Jai Opetaia has made things crystal clear on two fronts: One, he will make a move up to the heavyweight division one day. And two – he is very much his own man, and therefore he will call the shots regarding his career. Opetaia, for many, the best cruiserweight in the world right now, wants to unify the division; he wants big fights with Gilberto Ramirez and David Benavidez, and then he will look at moving up to the sport’s premier weight division.

Speaking with reports this week, and quoted here by The Ring, the unbeaten southpaw warrior from Australia said he is “not chasing money,” instead, he is “chasing the dream.” And a big part of the dream is to conquer the heavyweight division. But the 30-year-old says he will only make his move when he knows the time is right.

“I’m Chasing the Dream, Not the Money”

“We want to fight Benavidez – let’s do it,” the 28-0(22) Opetaia said. “I’m pumped for that fight. I would love to fight Benavidez. He’s a great fighter with a great following, and he’s been in the ring with some great fighters. Once we tick that box, who knows? Maybe the heavyweight chapter starts then. Heavyweight will happen when I say it’s ready, not when people throw it in my face. I’m not chasing money. I’m chasing the dream. But I’m not rushing my journey for anyone else. I’ve had a dream to become undisputed my whole life, and that’s what I’m going to become.”

Before he can secure the big unification fights at 200 pounds against Badou Jack and “Zurdo” Ramirez, Opetaia will have to defeat his latest IBF mandatory, Huseyin Cinkara, whom he will fight on December 6. But after that, if he can get the fights he wants so badly, who knows how exciting Opetaia will be looked at as a fighter. The sky does seem to be the limit with Opetaia, insofar as how thrilling he can be in the biggest fights, and as far as him perhaps going all the way to ruling the heavyweight division.

Can Opetaia Join the Elite Dual-Champ Club?

As fans know, not too many fighters have been able to rule at cruiserweight and then move up and do so at heavyweight. Maybe Opetaia can join the exclusive club. In the meantime, we need to see Opetaia rumble with Ramirez and Benavidez; two fights that absolutely have FOTY written all over them.