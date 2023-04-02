Eddie Hearn says Haney will shutout Lomachenko

Eddie Hearn predicts that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will win “every round” against Vasily Lomachenko in their headliner on May 20th on ESPN PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hearn isn’t saying why he feels Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) will win every round because he couldn’t even do that against George Kambosos Jr in their two fights.

The most likely reason Hearn is picking Haney to win a shutout against Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) is the massive size difference between the two fighters.

Considering how much bigger Haney was standing next to Lomachenko when the two stood side by side on the stage during last week’s kickoff press conference was reason enough to pick him to win.

Tank Davis says Haney rehydrates to middleweight

“Dis no knuckles, pillow-fisted rehydrates 24 lbs, basically coming in as a middleweight and still can’t give his opponents a nose bleed,” said Gervonta Davis on social media about Haney.

Loma only rehydrates several pounds after making weight at 135, which means he should still be fighting at 126 or at 130. If it’s true that Haney rehydrates to the middleweight limit, Lomachenko stands very little chance of beating a fighter that size.

When you’re giving away 20 lbs to your opponent in that weight class, winning is virtually impossible.

“Yeah, definitely. I think he’ll win every round,” said Eddie Hearn to the media, predicting that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will pitch a shutout against Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th.

“That’s why I said, he’ll win every round. It depends on the money. We get along great,” Hearn said when asked if he’d be interested in re-signing Devin Haney to Matchroom Boxing after his contract with Top Rank expires.

“He said he misses us and would love to be back, but if he’s getting more money elsewhere, I’m sure he’d love to be there as well. But Devin Haney has earned a lot of money right now, and is it the right money?

“He’s a tremendous fighter. I think the Lomachenko fight is a great fight for him, but I also feel a move to 140 quite quickly after this fight and there are some great fights for him up there,” said Hearn about Haney likely moving up to light welterweight soon.

“Everyone seems to be moving to 140, and hopefully, we can get Jack Catterall into the mix,” said Hearn.