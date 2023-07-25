Isaac Cruz ready for Giovanni Cabrera this Saturday

Lightweight contender Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz made grand arrival today in Las Vegas for his fight this Saturday night against Giovanni Cabera in the co-feature spot on the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) and Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) will be fighting in a lightweight title eliminator on Showtime PPV. Pitbull Cruz made it clear today that his goal is a rematch with Gervonta Davis.

Isaac Cruz motivated for Cabrera fight on Saturday

Ray Flores: “When you get the love from the fans around the world, what does that mean to you?” said Flores during Tuesday’s Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas.

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz: “You fans have a big heart and make me very happy. I’m more than willing to work really hard for you guys and put on a geat show on Saturday night.”

Flores: “That was a pretty intense staredown between you and Giovanni Cabera. What did you take away from that exchange when you guys were deadlocked, eye to eye, and face to face?”

Cruz: “Intense, yes, but I felt really comfortable. I’m here to give the people what they want. You guys are going to see a great spectacle and great show, so come out on Saturday night.”

Flores: “This is going to be a lightweight title eliminator. If you win this fight, you put your ticket to a world title. How much do you crave another world title opportunity here in the lightweight division?”

Cruz: “It’s something I want very much, but I also know we are working very smart towards our objective, and we’re here to do what we got to do.”

Flores: “When it comes to objectives, I saw you at the Gervonta Davis – Ryan Garcia fight back in April. Assuming you pick up a win on Saturday is a rematch with Gervonta Davis. Is that what you want next?”

Cruz: “That’s the dream; that’s the goal for Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. I want the rematch with Gervonta Davis. I’m going to put in the work and show everybody why I deserve to face him once again.”

Flores: “Your life has changed because now, when you come to fight week in Las Vegas and various events around the country. Now fans come up to you and mob you. How is that experience like People come up to you and want your attention and take photos with you net autographs from you.”

Cruz: “It’s something beautiful that I live with and coexist with. I wouldn’t be here without you all. So thank you.”

Flores: “You’re very proud bout where you’re from in Mexico. How much does the Mexican fight fans drive you on a daily basis to do what you do inside the ring?”

Cruz: “Mexican people, no matter how far away they might be, they motivate me to fight as hard as I can. I’m here to bring the Mexican style to the ring on Saturday night.”