Impossible for Fury to become Franchise WBC champion says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn says WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury can’t be made Franchise champion at this point. Fury, 33, can vacate or retire, but being made Franchise champion is not possible.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn says things are going on behind the scenes, making it impossible for Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) to be elevated to Franchise champion.

It’s believed that Fury may try to use the Franchise route to swerve mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte so that he can move straight into a fight against the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 rematch next year.

Hearn says that he expects the World Boxing Council to order the Fury vs. Whyte fight next week at their convention. Once that happens, Hearn says Fury can vacate if he wishes, but he believes he won’t. He thinks Fury will take the fight with Whyte, but if he chooses not, he’ll have to give up his WBC title.

Although Hearn isn’t saying why Fury can’t be made Franchise champion, it could be that he waited too long.

Fury has held the WBC title since February of 2020, and he only recently made his first defense of his belt in a rematch with Deoontay Wilder last October.

In the meantime, Whyte has held the WBC mandatory spot since he won it back earlier this year in March with his fourth round knockout of Alexander Povetkin in their rematch.

Hearn: Fury can vacate or retire if he wants

“He can definitely do what he wants; I think he’s earned that spot,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV on Tyson Fury. “He’s done brilliant, Tyson Fury. If he wants to vacate the WBC world title, if he wants to retire, he can do any of those things.

“I just don’t think he’s about that,” said Hearn of Fury. “I think he’s a champion [with the WBC], and as a champion, you take care of your mandatory defenses. You’ve seen AJ do it.

“If we had that attitude, maybe we [Anthony Joshua] wouldn’t have fought Oleksandr Usyk and wouldn’t have got beat. But you’re supposed to defend your throne, and I keep going back to Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is a brilliant fight.

“It’s a brilliant fight. It’s a massive UK fight, and I think that’ll get called next week at the WBC convention], and I think Tyson Fury will do it, I really do.

“I don’t think he wants to retire. He’s got that fight, and he’s got the AJ fight, the Usyk fight, or whatever it could be. But he’s still got massive fights in him, but whatever makes him happy,” said Hearn.

If Fury vacates his WBC title, Whyte would most likely be elevated to the full championship status because he currently holds the interim WBC title.

Hearn would then likely push for the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk 2 fight to face Whyte next rather than Fury, who would be beltless at that point.

Both Joshua and Usyk want to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, so they would potentially take the fight with Whyte if he has the WBC title.

It’s not in Fury’s best interest for him to vacate or push the WBC to elevate him to Franchise champion. With Joshua and Usyk both wanting to become undisputed champion, they’ll take the lower-paying fight against Whyte rather than the mega-payday against a beltless Fury.

WBC can’t make Fury Franchise champion

“He may hang them up, but I don’t see it,” said Hearn of Fury. “Yeah, but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that I think will make that impossible quite frankly,” said Hearn when asked about the possibility of Fury being elevated to Franchise champion with the WBC and vacating his title.

“But again, we’ll see what happens next week [at the WBC convention in Mexico]. I know nothing is a given, but I am very confident that fight [Fury vs. Whyte] gets ordered at the convention next week,” said Hearn about Tyson having no option but to defend against Dillian next after the WBC orders the fight at their convention next week in Mexico.

It sounds like it’s too late for Fury to attempt to become WBC Franchise champion. He should have asked the WBC to give him that tag last year, and he could have swerved the fight with Whyte.