Anthony Joshua – Three-Time Heavyweight Champ?

Three-time heavyweight champion. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It sounds big, historic, it sounds super-special; like the fighter in question was truly great, one who reached the top three times and therefore must have been quite something. Back in 1978, when Muhammad Ali became a three-time heavyweight ruler, Ali felt he would be residing in his own exclusive club for a long time.

Ali’s achievement was unmatched for a little over 18 years, until Evander Holyfield shocked Mike Tyson to become the second three-time heavyweight champ. Now, or soon – probably next March, in either Ukraine, the UK, or the Middle East – it will be Anthony Joshua’s turn to try and gain access to the esteemed club that boasts just five members.

Joshua, who avenged his loss to Andy Ruiz to become a two-time heavyweight champ, must do the job all over again against Oleksandr Usyk. It will be a far tougher revenge mission this time. Ruiz was a blimp in the rematch, the Mexican-American having partied hard during his brief reign. As a combined result of his lack of conditioning and his excess weight, Ruiz was unable to do much of anything as a careful AJ proceeded to outbox him and put right his wrong. Usyk will not eat his way out of the belts the same way. Matter of fact, Usyk is working hard to improve on his performance of September 25th; this a quite brilliant fighting, boxing, and moving performance from the southpaw.

If Usyk can improve, Joshua might be in big, big trouble. No, he WILL be in big, big trouble. It can be hard getting revenge over a fighter who beat you, comprehensively, in an immediate rematch. Credit to both men for being willing to rumble again so soon after the first fight. But will we see Usyk make a successful first defense, or will we see Joshua become a three-time champ?

Both men want it bad: Joshua has said he is done with losing, while Usyk is in no mood to taste pro defeat for the very first time. Both men have their supporters, those who believe in them. Joshua has more to lose. If Usyk lost he would perhaps be able to come again (and this born competitor would be as determined as ever to bounce back). But if Joshua loses, well, he might never get another world title chance.

It’s up to Joshua to make sure he goes down as a three-time heavyweight champ, not as a fighter who lost three times and was then……done? That might be going too far, but a second loss to Usyk really would be terrible for Joshua. Perhaps career-ending even.

Where, as far as the three reported options to host the rematch go, do YOU think the sequel should be held?