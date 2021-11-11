Chris Eubank Jr. battles Liam Williams on Dec.11th in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr. will be looking to shut Liam Williams trap on December 11th when the two square off in a 12 round main event at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

This is a fight that Eubank Jr. has been waiting for a long time, and he finally has the opportunity to thrash Williams.

Unfortunately for Eubank Jr, WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade already took care of Williams last April when he beat him by a 12 round unanimous decision by these lopsided scores:

116-111

118-109

118-109

With scores like that, Eubank Jr. may need to knock Williams out if he wants to receive any real credit from the boxing public. I mean, just beating Williams soundly won’t be enough. Eubank Jr. will need to do a job on Williams for him to receive praise from fans.

‘The Machine’ Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) has been giving Eubank Jr. (31-2, 23 Kos) a lot of lip over the years, and he plans on shutting the Wales native up for good by whipping him in front of his own fans.

This is a side detour for the 32-year-old Eubank Jr., who is waiting to get a shot at the winner of the December 29th fight between middleweight champions Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata.

Williams, 29, is a keep-busy fight for #1 WBA Eubank Jr. to stay active until he gets a crack at two belts against the GGG vs. Murata fight winner.

“Liam Williams has been saying a lot to try to catch my attention and bait me into fighting him,” said Eubank Jr.

“It’s now got to the point where everyone is asking me to shut him up, and on December 11, I’m going to give the people what they want.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Williams can receive enough energy from his fans at the Motorpoint Arena to pull off the upset against Eubank Jr because, on paper, he doesn’t have much of a chance in this one. I hate to say it, but Williams is really up against it here.

Liam looked terrible getting hit repeatedly with uppercuts in his last fight against Demetrius Andrade, and that punch happens to be Eubank Jr’s favorite in his arsenal. Eubank Jr. is an uppercut specialist, and he’s going to nail Williams with those punches all night long unless he’s learned how to avoid them, which I highly doubt.

“I can’t wait to shut his mouth once and for all,” said Liam Williams about his fight with Eubank Jr. “A lot of people have been calling for this fight for a long time. I personally think it’s the biggest all-British fight outside of AJ and Fury,” said Liam.

I think Williams is getting a little carried away in referring to his fight with Eubank Jr. as the “biggest all-British” fight next to Joshua vs. Fury. It’s an excellent little dust-up affair, Eubank Jr. vs. Williams, but hardly the “biggest all-British” fight next to Joshua-Fury.

This fight would have been huge if Eubank Jr. had done more with his career in the last six years and if Williams wasn’t coming off yet another defeat at the hands of Andrade.

The fact that Williams had already lost twice to Liam Smith was terrible enough, but when you add his one-sided loss to Andrade, it takes the fun out of it. Unless Eubank Jr. has deteriorated overnight since his fifth round stoppage win over Wanik Awdijan last October, this could be a fundamental mismatch on December 11th.

“I’ve not been that impressed with Chris’ recent performances,” said Williams. “People are talking about how he’s brought Roy Jones in to improve him, but if I’m being totally honest, I don’t think he’s improved one bit.

“A win in this fight and possibly even a stoppage over Eubank, and my name is going to be well and truly out there and in the mix for world titles.”