Vergil Ortiz vs Jaron “Boots” Ennis: The Fight Fans Demand

It’s right up there with the most fan-demanded fights that can be made today: Vergil Ortiz Vs. Jaron Ennis – a guaranteed modern day classic in the opinion of plenty of people. Both men are of course unbeaten, and both men have an exciting, fan-friendly style and approach, Ortiz especially. With Boots having made the move up to 154 pounds, his debut at the new weight all set for October in his hometown of Philadelphia, against the little-known but tough Uisma Lima, 14-1(10) the fight has been promised for next year.

Eddie Hearn has said he and Oscar De La Hoya are on the same page with this fight and that it WILL happen; so long as both men win their upcoming fight.

The Road to Ortiz vs Ennis

Ortiz will return after having had hand surgery, when he will face Erickson Lubin, 27-2(19) in November, with Ortiz defending his WBC interim belt at ’54. Should both Ortiz, 23-0(21) and Ennis, 34-0(30) emerge victorious, the two will then collide in what could prove to be next year’s best fight.

But Hearn, who agrees the fight will be a great one, sees only one winner. In speaking with Fight Hype, Hearn actually said he thinks Ortiz is “tailor-made” for Boots.

“Vergil Ortiz is a very good fighter. I just truly believe that his style is tailor-made for Jaron Ennis,” Hearn said. “It’s not an easy fight, but it’s a great fight, and I believe that this is the fight that shows everybody that Boots is a top pound-for-pound star. Let’s make sure that by the time Vergil Ortiz wins (his fight with Lubin), we’re in the ring with him, announcing that fight.”

Who Has the Edge in This Clash?

Again, this matchup is right up there near the top of any fans’ wish-list. But who wins? If Boots is looking at this fight as one that will showcase his greatness, then Ortiz will almost certainly have the exact same mindset. Ortiz has proven himself at 154, Boots has not yet done so. If the fight does happen next for both men (again, providing neither Lima nor Lubin manages to spring the upset), it will be one heck of a dangerous second fight at the new weight for Boots. But this is a fight the sport needs, and credit goes to both men for wanting it, agreeing to it, and giving us it.

Can you pick a winner here?