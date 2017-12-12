Hughie Fury calls again for fight with Dillian Whyte – who wins in this clash of styles?

Together they have both had problems landing the big fights they want, and now, British heavyweight rivals Hughie Fury and Dillian Whyte could be heading towards a fight with each other – and what an intriguing prospective match-up this one really is.

Fury, cleared to fight on by UKAD yesterday (along with his cousin, former world champ Tyson) has called for a fight with Whyte, like himself beaten just once, a few times. Yesterday, the recent (and unlucky) WBO heavyweight title challenger (losing a close, controversial decision to Joseph Parker) again urged Whyte to meet him in the ring next.





“Big balls @EddieHearn stop the tricks let’s do it @DillianWhyte,” Fury wrote on social media yesterday.

While earlier this month, Whyte agreed to fight Hughie:

“No problem @hughiefury I’d love to fight you what about February 3rd O2 @EddieHearn,” Whyte tweeted in response to Fury’s earlier call out of him.

Whyte, beaten only by Anthony Joshua, is set to box again on February 3rd at The O2, but as of yet he does not have a confirmed opponent. Maybe he should fight Fury, in what would be a potential British classic between a boxer (Fury) and a puncher (Whyte). Certainly this fight would go down a storm with the British fight fans. Both men are young, hugely ambitious and at the same time quite experienced. Both men harbour serious hopes, and beliefs, of becoming world champion, and as some kind of title elimination bout, this match-up appears to make all the sense in the world. Or in Great Britain.

Who wins this one should it in fact take place? Can you say pick ’em? Whyte has proven power (see his wobbling of a soon to become IBF champ Joshua in December of 2015), while Fury is as slick as they come and is so hard to hit clean (Parker scarcely landed a glove on him back in September). Brains Vs. Brawn? Boxer Vs. Puncher? Contender Vs. Contender.





Let’s see this fight get made, please. Pretty please.