Whyte Injury Delays June 3 Return / Helenius-Chisora II rescheduled

Dillian Whyte has been forced to postpone his clash with Mariusz Wach on June 3 at The O2 in London due to a foot injury.

Whyte was set to face the Pole in his first outing since his epic battle with Dereck Chisora in Manchester in December, with ‘The Bodysnatcher’ aiming for a key win over the former World title challenger to underline his credentials to land a World title shot of his own.





“Dillian is on the verge of a World title shot and we can’t afford to enter a fight at this stage not being 100 per cent,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We expect to see him return in July before challenging for the World Heavyweight title towards the end of the year.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the event should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

Helenius-Chisora II rescheduled

Robert Helenius’ (24-1, 15 KOs) and Dereck Chisora’s (26-7, 18 KOs) WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight, which was due to take place on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, will be rescheduled for after the summer.

Helenius and Chisora were set to renew their rivalry following a controversial European title fight in December 2011. However, as promoter Nisse Sauerland explains, boxing fans will now have to wait a little longer before seeing the heavyweight rivals go toe-to-toe in a hotly anticipated rematch.

‘’It is with regret that we have been forced to reschedule this event, but due to a number of contributing factors, this has been a neccesary decision,’’ said Sauerland.

‘’I would like to apologise to all the fans who were looking forward to a great spectacle on May 27, but we will deliver an even bigger and better event after the summer.’’

Further details on the new date will be announced shortly. Tickets purchased for the May 27 event will remain valid for the new date. Customers are also entitled to a full refund. Please contact Ticketmaster for more information: http://www.ticketmaster.fi/