Heavyweight Prospect Johnny Fisher Improves To 6-0 – Boxing Results

Last night in Sheffield, 23 year old heavyweight prospect Johnny Fisher of Romford, London improved to 6-0(5) with an impressive stoppage win over a game and aggressive Michal Reissinger of the Czech Republic. Fisher, who had been out since February due to injury, looked sharp in getting the win he later said was his best so far.

Reissinger, who came out swinging, was taken down by a big right hand in round two. The visiting fighter got back up and wanted very much to continue, but the referee had seemingly made up his mind as soon as Reissinger went down, and he waved the fight off. Time was :39. There were complaints from Reissinger and his corner, and to be fair, the stoppage did seem to be at least a touch premature. Reissinger falls to 3-2(2).

Fisher is definitely a heavyweight prospect to keep an eye on. Stating post-fight how he is “nothing special yet” and that there is a lot of work to be done, Fisher sees himself as a heavyweight who can go on to become “very good.” Plenty of people agree with him. Fisher remained composed as Reissinger swung away with wild but also dangerous right hands in the opening session, before he landed a right uppercut that steadied Reissinger. Then, a second or two before the bell, Fisher wobbled his man with a chopping right to the head.

Fisher then closed the show in round two, this with a big, well-timed right hand that landed bang on the chin. Reissinger went down hard but he was soon pulling himself back up and he did seem to be clear-headed. It would have been interesting to see if Reissinger may have been able to fight back.

But Fisher moves on and, with plenty of time on his side, the former spar-mate of Joe Joyce says he is looking forward to continuing to put the hard work in as he moves forward with his promising career. How far Fisher can go is up for grabs at this point.