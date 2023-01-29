Heavyweight Hope Moses Itauma Wins Pro Debut

Last night, on the under card of the Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde light heavyweight slugfest that thrilled in London, 18 year old heavyweight hope Moses Itauma won his pro debut in a mere :23 seconds. The decorated amateur who was snapped up by Frank Warren, took out Marcel Bode, 2-1, this in a flash. The tall southpaw basically walked right at his man, unloaded to body and then head and that was all she wrote.

Photo: Top Rank Boxing

Itauma, who has been getting a lot of press, a lot of it focusing on his reported desire to break Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest-ever world heavyweight champ, already has quite a profile and his will be a career to follow with interest. Itauma, who stands an impressive 6’4,” is next scheduled to fight in March. After such a swift and easy time of things Itauma enjoyed last night, it’s likely he could have fought again far sooner.

If Itauma is to break Tyson’s record he will have to fight more frequently than once every other month, while he will have to win a major heavyweight title by May of 2025. The Tyson thing aside, Itauma’s story is an interesting one and his fighting skills look to be legit. As an amateur, Itauma won the European Youth Championships and the IBA World Youth Championships.

Some people have already gone on record as saying the teenager is the “future of the heavyweight division.” That of course remains to be seen, and we didn’t see much at all last night. As far as pro debuts go, however, last night’s was pretty much par for the course. How soon and how often Itauma is stepped up in class as he moves forward with his goals remains to be seen.

Moses said after last night’s easy win that he was unable to celebrate due to the fact that his brother, light heavyweight Karol Itauma, was shocked and was KO’d, in the 5th round, earlier on in the evening by big underdog Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna.



