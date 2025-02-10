Boxing Legends, Holmes, Cooney, Barkley, Witherspoon And Others Will Come Together To Help Bobby Czyz On March 30th

For fight fans that are not aware, former light-heavyweight champ Bobby Czyz, who also won a major belt at cruiserweight, is currently battling cancer and is in need of help. Thankfully, as is often the case in this great sport of ours, a number of big names have come together in an effort at handing out this help. A fundraiser has been set, and on Sunday, March 30th, at Nutley Elks Lodge in New Jersey, some boxing greats will be in the house in a collective effort at helping to raise funds for Bobby.

Czyz, who today turns the age of 63, and was diagnosed with the cancer he is now battling just before Christmas, was a real fan-favourite during his career – his epic fights with the likes of “Prince” Charles Williams (X2), Dennis Andries, Leslie Stewart, Virgil Hill, Robert Daniels, Donny Lalonde, and Evander Holyfield thrilling millions. Now, the fans who were entertained by “Chappie” have a chance to give back.

The charity event will ask for a $100 donation from those folks who do attend, and on hand will be these great former champions: Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Junior Jones, Iran Barkley, Tim Witherspoon, and former heavyweight title challenger Gerry Cooney. Good guys all for agreeing to help the best they can when one of their own is struggling.

Czyz, who was also a fine, fine commentator for Showtime, fell on hard times financially, and then he was hit with his cancer diagnosis. Some people, they just deserve a whole lot better.

Bobby retired from the rigours of the ring in 1998 – this with a hard earned 44-8(28) record – and he should have walked into a comfortable, financially sound life. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way. But Czyz can bounce back, and we can all help him do so.

Let’s hope a whole lot of people show up at the March 30th event, and then give what they can upon having done so.