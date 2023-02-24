Heather Hardy Gets Second Comeback Win, Wants Rematch With Amanda Serrano

Last night in New York, former WBO female featherweight champ Heather Hardy of Brooklyn returned to the ring for the second fight in a comeback she hopes will lead to one final world title chance. The 41 year old was fighting for the second time since losing back-to-back fights against Amanda Serrano and Jessica Camara, while Hardy was fighting for the first time since losing her father-figure trainer, Hector Roca, who passed away last month; Hardy having the words “Papa” attached to her ring shorts, this in tribute to her great coach.

Hardy pounded out a tough eight round majority decision win over a game and heavy-handed Taynna Cardoso of Brazil. Scores were 78-74 and 77-75 for “The Heat,” with the third judge having the fight all even at 76-76. Hardy is now 24-2(4). Cardoso falls to 5-2(1).

Hardy, a hugely popular fighter who has been in with the best and who ruled as WBO featherweight champ from October of 2018 to September of the following year when she lost a decision to Amanda Serrano in a unification fight, says she wants one more world title chance, at either 126, 130 or 135 pounds. The fight Hardy seems most keen on getting is a return fight with Serrano, who will as we know rematch Katie Taylor in Ireland later this year.

Hardy, who took some hefty shots last night and suffered some swelling around the eye as a result, said she is “worthy of contention” and that she feels Serrano may well grant her that rematch.

“I would love anyone at 126, 130 and 135 that will give me a chance. I know I’m just coming back but my resume speaks for itself, I’m worthy of contention,” Hardy said after last night’s victory. “Amanda was the first one to step up and say ‘Girl, I got your back.’ She got her rematch against Katie, no disrespect, champs fight champs. But she’s from Brooklyn, word means everything. She gave it to me, so back in the gym on Monday.”

Hardy, who has been boxing as a pro since August of 2012 and has also tried her hand in MMA, has thrilled fans with her all-action style and it would really be quite a story if she could get one final chance at world title glory, to say nothing of how big it would be if Hardy could actually win another world title.

Hardy is tough, never having been stopped. Let’s see how much momentum she can achieve with this latest comeback.



