Hearn Wants Gennady Golovkin To Fight Demetrius Andrade In The Summer

Demetrius Andrade is at a loss as to why the big names do not want to fight him; Gennady Golovkin in particular. Last night, in overcoming a game Liam Williams to retain his WBO middleweight title and advance to 30-0(18) slick southpaw Andrade again showed his ability. So what next for “Boo Boo?” Promoter Eddie Hearn has called for Gennady Golovkin to fight Andrade in the summer.

“Gennady’s talking about fighting [Ryota] Murata on December 31st (in Japan), but why not fight Andrade in the summer, in a unification fight,” Hearn asked when speaking with IFL TV.

Why not indeed. Though GGG would likely get a big payday from a fight with Murata in Japan on New Year’s Eve, and though Golovkin Vs. Murata is not a bad fight at all, it’s not a fight US fight fans are in any way clamouring for. Andrade, who is 33 years of age, is sick of being avoided, by GGG and by Jermall Charlo, and he cannot understand why they do not want to fight him in an effort at unifying the middleweight titles. Hearn is upset over the fact that Charlo, the reigning WBC middleweight champ, will fight Juan Montiel next, in June. On paper, this really is a mismatch; Montiel, 22-4-2(22) being stopped by Jaime Munguia in his biggest fight to date.

So what can Andrade do to get the fights he both wants and deserves? Basically nothing. As he says himself, if the other champions do not wish to fight him, then what the f**k can he do about it! Andrade, with his speed, his southpaw skills, his venom, might be the best middleweight in the world today. But will he ever get a chance to prove it?

Golovkin was an avoided fighter himself in his younger days, when he was approaching his absolute peak. GGG should do the right thing and fight meaningful fights in the time he has left in his career. As for Charlo, why he doesn’t want to fight Andrade, who on earth knows. It seems such a natural and simple fight to make. But then again, nobody ever said boxing was a simple sport.

What about YOU, who do you think is the best middleweight in the world right now?