Hearn Responds to Crawford’s Cryptic Comment After Ennis’s Victory

Promoter Eddie Hearn reacted to Terence Crawford’s cryptic remark on social media after Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ fifth-round stoppage win over David Avanesyan on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Facetime with His Excellency & Ennis’s Challenge

Hearn said he spoke to His Excellency on Facetime after Ennis’ win over Avanesyan, and he was asked when the Crawford fight would happen for Boots. Hearn says Boots told His Excellency to send the contract for the Crawford fight.

The Matchroom promoter Hearn thinks the Crawford-Boots fight will happen in the first quarter 2025.

If His Excellency now wants the Crawford vs. Ennis fight to happen after Terence’s match against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd, it would be a huge one.

Doubts About Crawford vs. Canelo

Hearn says he doesn’t think Canelo Alvarez will fight Crawford, but if that’s the case, Terence will be disappointed because that’s a fight he wants.

“That’s ridiculous. Boots is the best welterweight in the world. Tell me a better welterweight than Boots?” said Promoter Eddie Hearn to the media on Saturday, reacting to Terence Crawford’s comment on social media following Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ stoppage win over David Avanesyan.

Crawford said on X, “World-class fighter now, huh? My, the double standards are crazy. Eddie Hearn, you talk good.”

Crawford was likely talking about Avanesyan being called a world-class fighter because he was propped up this week by Hearn as a worthy opponent for Boots Ennis to defend his IBF welterweight title against.

“I just finished a Facetime with His Excellency, who asked me if we would make the Crawford fight, and the answer Boots said to him, ‘Send the contract.’ So, Terence Crawford, if he gets past Madrimov on August 3rd, will have the chance to see if Boots is a world-class fighter.

“I think if Canelo Alvarez doesn’t fight Terence Crawford, which I don’t think he will, I believe you’re going to see Boots Ennis against Terence Crawford if he beats Madrimov in 2025 in the first quarter,” said Hearn.