Hearn Pushes for Ryan Garcia – Devin Haney Showdown on April 20th

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that he can get the fight made quickly between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney for April 20th on DAZN PPV. Hearn revealed that he’s going to be meeting with Bill Haney today to discuss the Ryan fight, and he sees it as the clash to be made for Devin next.

Hearn questions whether Haney will agree to the offer being made to him for the fight. Although Hearn doesn’t say, Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) is the bigger star of the two, with the following behind him from social media.

Hearn’s Optimism and Haney’s Problems

If Haney doesn’t get the fight with Ryan, he’s faced with needing to defend his WBC 140lb title against his mandatory Sandor Martin.

It might be better off for Haney to vacate his title and move up to 147 because he’ll lose even more negotiating value if he’s involved in another PPV event that brings in terrible numbers.

Devin’s last fight against Regis Prograis failed to generate the number of PPV buys to assist him in negotiating favorable terms for a clash against Ryan or any of the big names. Also, it didn’t help that Haney’s weight of 165 lbs was revealed for the fight.

“I’m seeing Bill [Haney] today. I think that’s the fight for everybody. That’s definitely the fight for DAZN. That’s definitely the fight for Devin,” said Eddie Hearn to Fighthype about a match between WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia on April 20th on DAZN PPV.

“Is it the right fight for Ryan? We’ll find out, but Ryan wants massive fights. Ryan wants big paydays. When you look at the landscape, who else are they going to fight?

“They can fight Gervonta, but Ryan has obviously fought him. Bill is roughing up everybody the wrong way. I just don’t think those fights are going to get made right now.

“I think there’s an opportunity to sit down and make that fight [Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney] very quickly,” Hearn continued. “But Ryan will have his opinion about his value in the fight and his value in a split in the fight that Devin Haney probably won’t agree to.

“It’s just can they come to an arrangement, but I will be urging Devin to take that fight, not at any price, but definitely what a great fight for him,” said Hearn.