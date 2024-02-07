Fury Barks Back: Retirement Rumors Shut Down, Five-Fight Plan Unveiled

Tyson Fury was on his hindlegs today, barking up a storm, insisting that he’s not going to retire, and he’s already got big plans for his next five fights, all big-money match-ups.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) had an edge to him in his rant today on social media, clearly bothered by the speculation that he’s going to retire rather than face IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in their rescheduled undisputed fight on May 18th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury’s Five-Fight Frenzy

Oleksandr Usyk x 2

Anthony Joshua x 2

Francis Ngannou

“I’m hearing talk of people saying that I should retire or I’m going to retire soon, or whatever. I ain’t retiring anywhere,” said Tyson Fury on his social media site.

“I’ve got two fights with Usyk, for the undisputed twice. Then I’m going to fight AJ at least once. Maybe twice if there’s a rematch. If he wants one after the first battering, I give him one. And then I’m going to fight [Francis] Ngannou again.

“And that’s just to start. So there are five little fights for you to whet your appetite with. I ain’t going nowhere. Nowhere. I’m 35 years old in the prime of my life,” said Fury.

Can Fury Deliver?

If Fury loses his next two fights against Usyk, he can still face Anthony Joshua for big money, but probably not in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh likely won’t be eager to stage a fight between Fury and Joshua under the circumstances. Under that scenario, the fight that he would want to set up is a Joshua vs. Usyk trilogy.

For Fury to fight Joshua in Saudi Arabia, he would need to redeem himself against a quality heavyweight, which probably won’t happen.

The way Fury is fighting now, you can’t throw him in with a good heavyweight like Zhilei Zhang or Jared Anderson and expect him to win, even with the kind of judging that we saw in his last fight against Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Many fans believe Fury is scared of Usyk and intentionally injured himself to avoid suffering his career defeat.

Fury has made a lot of money, obviously, and his last performance against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may have sapped his self-confidence, making him realize he’s not as good as people thought.