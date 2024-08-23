Hearn Faces Roadblocks in Unification Pursuit for Boots Ennis

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ promoter Eddie Hearn says his offers to the three welterweight champions were rejected for unification fights.

Hearn hasn’t given up and is holding out hope that he can make a fight for IBF welterweight champion Boots (32-0, 29 KOs) and WBO champ Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs). If not, Boots, 27, will likely defend against his IBF mandatory Karen Chukhadzhian next in a rematch in Philadelphia.

The champions that rejected Hearn’s offers:

– Mario Barrios: WBC

– Brian Norman Jr: WBO

– Eimantis Stanionis: WBA

The ‘Boogeyman’ Factor

Hearn didn’t say whether he’d made big offers to three champions, but he will need to for him to agree to fight Boots. If they don’t believe they can win, they won’t agree to fight unless Hearn pays crazy money. Since Boots isn’t a PPV attraction, it won’t be a big fight that will generate buys against the three belt-holders.

“We’ve made offers to Brain Norman, WBO champion, Mario Barrios, WBC champion, and Eimantas Stanionis, WBA champion – all have been rejected. We’ve made Top Rank two offers now for Brian Norman, both rejected,” said Hearn to Matchroom Boxing.

The Norman Jr. Standoff

“He said they’ve made a counter-offer. We’ve not received any counteroffer. But I want to make that fight. If Brian Norman has the balls and is genuine, let’s get this fight made.”

WBC champion Barrios is likely holding out for a fight against Manny Pacquiao because that one will make good money, and he can win. Pacquiao is 45 and has nothing left.

Ennis should move up to 154, where it’ll be easy for him to get fights. He’s not going to have luck collecting all the belts at 147 unless Hearn offers the champions an enormous amount of money.

The champions are better off holding onto their titles for as long as possible, making easy title defenses against weak opposition. Why fight Boots if they don’t believe they can win?

Boots and Hearn have to deal with promotional and network issues in trying to get unification fights against the welterweight champions. That makes it much tougher, and the only way around it is if Hearn overpays, and it doesn’t look like he’s eager to do that.