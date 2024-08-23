William Zepeda Planning Scouting Mission for Shakur Stevenson’s Fight Against Cordina on October 12th

William Zepeda is considering traveling to Saudi Arabia to be ringside to scout Shakur Stevenson for his fight against Joe Cordina on October 12th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. #1 Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) will be Shakur’s next challenger in February if he successfully defeats Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs).

Zepeda: The Toughest Test Yet for Stevenson

Zepeda would be by far the most formidable opponent of WBC lightweight champion Shakur’s career. It will prepare him for a mega-fight against WBA champion Gervonta David in the summer of 2025.

For scouting purposes, William Zepeda would be better off watching Shakur’s fight against Edwin De Los Santos on YouTube than attending his fight against Cordina because he will likely move a lot less against the British fighter than he will against him. Cordina isn’t a big threat to beating him and is coming off a bad knockout loss.

Shakur will be on the move against Zepeda because he lacks the chin or offensive ability to stand and trade with him.

“[Trainer] Jay Najar tells me that he and ‘Camarón’ Zepeda are considering a trip to Saudi Arabia to see the fight between Stevenson and Cordina, in view of the possibility of fighting Shakur next February,” said Salvador Rodriguez on X about William Zepeda planning to scout WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson’s next fight against Joe Cordina on October 12th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zepeda will fight Shakur because he fought the mover Giovanni Cabrera last July. Cabrera was moving around the ring, trying to keep Zepeda on the outside, but it didn’t work. Zepeda landed body shots to take his movement away and cut the ring off to batter him with shots.

Cabrera had success early in the first two rounds, landing punches, but the fight turned badly for him in the third round when Zepeda got in close and unloaded on him, hurting him to the body.