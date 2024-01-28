Hearn Eyes Munguía vs. Berlanga if Canelo Says No

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put a fight together between Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga next if Munguia doesn’t get the Canelo Alvarez fight on May 4th.

Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) has to win his February 24th match against Padraig McCrory and look good in that fight. Hearn believes that a fight between the Puerto Rican fighter Berlanga and Munguia would be an excellent one for Madison Square Garden in New York.

Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) did his part on Saturday night to get chosen for Canelo’s next fight by stopping John Ryder (32-7, 18 KOs) in the ninth round in a statement-level fight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

He knocked Ryder down four times, forcing his corner to pull him out in the ninth round to save him from getting finished off by Munguia.

Canelo-Munguía: The Dream Match on Hold

“If they don’t get that fight made, I want to make Jaime Munguia against Edgar Berlanga,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about a clash he wants to set up if Canelo Alvarez doesn’t face Jaime Munguia next on May 4th.

Business-wise, Canelo vs. Munguia will be a big fight, perhaps bigger than Canelo-Jermall Charlo if he’s considering taking that one next on May 4th. If money is what Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is focused on, Munguia would be a great option.

Of course, David Benavidez would be a bigger money fight for Canelo, but maybe he doesn’t want to fight him yet.

Enter Berlanga: A Rising Star Beckons

“If Berlanga can win on February 24th impressively. Mexico against Puerto Rico, that’s a big fight at MSG,” continued Hearn. “It’ll fill the place up. So, I think that’s a good fight.”

If Berlanga looks great against McCrory, he’s got a chance of getting the Munguia fight if Canelo doesn’t select him.

“Canelo is still all about business, and he could look at that now and go, ‘I like that fight. If that’s a big fight, I’ll take it because I win,'” said Hearn.

Munguia-Benavidez is a great fight. Berlanga-Benavidez. Benavidez is very good. [David] Morrell is a big problem. Morrell is the guy that’s not going to get the fights because there’s no value in fighting,” said Hearn.