Hearn Doubts Fury: “Extraordinary” Effort Needed vs. Usyk

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury must do something “extraordinary” for him to unseat unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their DAZN PPV rematch on Saturday night.

Hearn believes Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) can win because he beat Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder in the past. Those were fights that occurred long ago, and Fury was not the older fighter he is now.

The “Extraordinary” Task

Fury doesn’t have much of a chance in this fight if he can’t recapture the youth he had when he fought Klitschko at 27 and Wilder. Usyk seems intent on knocking Fury out and will come out fast, looking to drop him with the first big left hand that he throws. Fury’s punch resistance isn’t there anymore, as we saw in the ninth round against Usyk on May 18th.

“I don’t see how you couldn’t favor Oleksandr Usyk. I like the head-to-head. He’s been a bit edgy, Fury. It depends on the performance on the night, and you do know what you’re going to get with Usyk. He’ll be sensational,” said Eddie Hearn to Sky Sports Boxing. “Fury is going to have to do something extraordinary to win this fight, but he’s a guy that is capable of extraordinary things. I’d love to see him do it. Not just because I want to see him fight AJ and he’s British. I’d just love to see him win. I think it would be an unbelievable comeback,” said Hearn about Fury.

Sheeraz: Fury’s a “Different Man”

“I think he’s going to do it in devasting fashion because, at this level, it’s all about what’s happening up there,” said Hamzah Sheeraz to BoxNation, picking Fury to beat Usyk. “You just have to look at him to see he’s a different man.

“He hasn’t spoken to his family in three months. You know he’s about business. In his head, he’s gone 100%, and all he has to do is go in that ring and get it done. When you have that mentality, you’re almost an unbeatable fighter. I think he could get the stoppage, but I think it’s going to be a dominating points victory. Like the first six rounds of the first fight, I reckon that’s how the whole fight is going to go,” said Sheeraz, predicting a dominant win for Fury.