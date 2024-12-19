Turki to Meet Crawford in January to Discuss 2025 Plans

Turki Alalshikh says he’s working on a fight for Terence Crawford in 2025. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is recovering from an injury and starting to train again. Alalshikh wants to meet with Crawford in January to “discuss” a fight.

Turki’s Crawford Plans

Turki says he still hopes to organize a fight between Crawford and unified three-belt super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in 2025. He will see if he can do so in the next month or two.

Crawford, 37, has been pushing for the fight with Canelo, but he may have to look in another direction if Alalshikh can’t set up a fight with the Mexican star. There are the 154-lb champions Bakhram Murtazaliev and Sebastian Fundora, who would be ideal for WBA junior middleweight champion Crawford to fight in a unification.

“I think he’s injured now. We were planning on having something with him. I will discuss with him maybe in January,” said Turki Alalshikh to Fight Hub TV, talking about Terence Crawford. “I saw him last week in Hamburg. He said he has a little injury, and he’s starting to rehab now, and he’s training again. “He’s one of our plans to see him fight in 2025. We hope. He wants this fight, so why not,” said Turki when asked if the goal is for a fight between Crawford and Canelo Alvarez next year. “We will see in the next month or two months. Let’s see,” said Turki about his possible negotiation with Canelo.

Turki could meet a roadblock with Crawford if he asks him to take on one of the killers in the 154-lb division, like Bakhram, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Charles Conwell, Erickson Lubin, or Serhii Bohachuk.

After the hard time Crawford had against Israil Madrimov, he’s not going to want to mix it with any of the other dangerous guys at 154. His size, skills, and power don’t work for him in this weight class like it did at 147.

Also, these are better fighters than the guys Crawford had been fighting since moving up to 147 in 2017. If you analyze Crawford’d resume at welterweight, he really didn’t fight anyone notable other than a washed up Errol Spence and Shawn Porter.