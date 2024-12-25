Hearn Doubts Dubois Will Beat Parker

Eddie Hearn believes IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois could lose in his upcoming title defense against former WBO champ Joseph Parker on February 22nd in Riyadh.

Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) was sent into the ring to call out unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Riyadh. The idea is that Dubois will defeat Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) and then face Usyk in the second half of 2025 for the undisputed.

Dubois Overconfident?

It’s a bit presumptuous on Dubois’ part to assume that he’s going to defeat Parker because this is the type of guy that he could have problems with. Usyk outboxed Dubois last year, stopping him in the ninth round on August 26, 2023, in Wroclaw, Poland.

Parker, 33, is a crafty fighter who has turned his career around. In his last two fights, he beat Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder. If he could beat those guys, he might be able to do the same to Dubois.

“I don’t really see any other fights for Oleksandr Usyk but one thing I will tell you is don’t count your chickens. I don’t think Daniel Dubois will necessarily beat Joseph Parker,” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN broadcast. “I think Joseph Parker is on a tremendous run of form. He’s in the shape of his life, he’s extremely confident. But Dubois has a lot of confidence himself. “If you’re looking at the future for Oleksandr Usyk, I guess it is to try and pick up that spare belt again that he let go.”

If Parker defeats Dubois, a fight will be set up between him and Usyk for the undisputed championship. That’s an easier fight for Usyk than if he winds up facing Dubois, who dropped him with a body shot last year.

The referee ruled it a low blow, but a lot of boxing fans believe it was legal. You can bet that Dubois will target Usyk’s body in a rematch and look to take advantage of the success he had last time.