Hearn Blasts De La Hoya Over His Saying He “Ruined” Prograis’ Career

Promoter Eddie Hearn trashed Oscar De La Hoya over his Tweet on Saturday night, claiming that he’s ruined Regis Prograis’ career with his matchmaking after his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Jack Catterall at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The loss for the 35-year-old former WBA and WBC light welterweight champion Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) was his second consecutive in his three-fight deal with Hearn’s Matchroom. Prograis’ first fight with Hearn came against Danielito Zorrilla on June 17th. Prograis won that match but then was beaten by Devin Haney last year on December 9th.

Hearn said tonight at the post-fight press conference that Prograis has made an “absolute fortune” in his fights against Zorrilla and Haney. Tonight, Prograis “rolled the dice” by fighting Catterall in Manchester and lost by the scores 117-108, 116-109, and 116-109.

“Oscar has so much pain in his heart. My thoughts are feeling are with him every single day,” said promoter Eddie Hearn during the post-fight press conference, reacting to being told that Oscar De La Hoya Tweeted tonight that Matchroom had “ruined” the career of Regis Prograis with their matchmaking.

It’s possible that De La Hoya could have protected Prograis if he promoted him, but given that he came close to losing to Zorrilla and was beaten by Haney and Catterall, De La Hoya probably wouldn’t have been able to protect the 35-year-old. Prograis has gotten old and is now losing to fighters that he likely would have beaten when he was still young and in his 20s.

“When we signed Regis Prograis, he headlined in New Orleans, defended his title, and made an absolute fortune,” said Hearn. “Then he headlined against Devin Haney and made an absolute fortune, and then purely down to Regis Prograis, he chose to roll the dice in the UK against Jack Catterall.

“If [De La Hoya] doesn’t respect fighters trying to be great because he says that’s what he’s always trying to do, then he’s the saltiest man on the face of this earth.