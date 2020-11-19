Hearn Believes Anthony Joshua Will “Absolutely Destroy” Kubrat Pulev

Eddie Hearn says he is expecting a “statement” from Anthony Joshua on December 12. And the destruction of a very durable fighter. Hearn, speaking with Sky Sports, said AJ is looking great in training and that he fully expects the reigning WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion to “punish” Kubrat Pulev before stopping the Bulgarian late.

39-year-old Pulev is, of course, talking a great fight himself, saying recently how he will “expose” Joshua, pointing out how Joshua “does not have enough mental strength.” There will be a lot at stake on the evening of December 12, what with that massive showdown with Tyson Fury perhaps (hopefully) next for Joshua should he get the job done.

And Hearn is certain his man will do the business against Pulev, 28-1(14) – a fighter who has been beaten only by Wladimir Klitschko, this back in 2014.

“I think this is going to be a tough fight against Kubrat Pulev. I also think he is going to destroy him absolutely,” Hearn said. “I think he’s going to break him down, he’s going to dissect him, and he’s going to punish him. I think you’re going to see a statement. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but I really do. That’s what I think.”

Hearn did say that he is nervous due to the fact that Joshua, 23-1(21), will be fighting Pulev behind closed doors, with no fans. “He’s used to walking out in front of 90,000,” Hearn said. But this aside, Hearn has no concerns; he is sure Joshua, the younger man by eight years, will get the win in what will be his first fight in over a year. Then, all being well, it will be Joshua Vs. Fury next.

“This is the acid test before the big one,” Hearn said.

Bob Arum disagrees, as he has made clear a number of times, with Arum stating how Pulev will KO Joshua and that “there will be no Anthony Joshua afterward.” Not too many people seem to think this fight will go the distance, that’s for sure. Joshua is the pick to win here, and his method of victory will not be one that requires the reading of the judges’ score-cards.