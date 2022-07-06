Hasim Rahman Jr Vs. Jake Paul “Being Finalized”

Due to his troubles getting into America, Tommy Fury will not be fighting Jake Paul. This is the second time the fight between the two trash-talkers has fallen through; the first time the fight failed to happen due to illness on the part of Fury, and now Fury simply cannot get into the country. So Paul, who has never faced anything close to a contender, even a lower-level one, is in need of a new opponent for his August 6th bout. Or is he? Reports from various sources are saying Paul is in negotiations with Hasim Rahman Jr. Chris Mannix was the first to tweet this news.

Apparently, Paul is “finalizing a deal” with Rahman Jr.

This fight, if it actually happens, will be interesting. Rahman is coming off a stoppage loss to McKenzie Morrison, but he is a legit fighter, one who is 12-1(6) as a pro, with Rahman also being a guy who has been around the gyms for years, sparring with and working with an absolute ton of big names. The big, and obvious question, is – can Paul defeat a proven fighter in a heavyweight fight?

Paul is not a heavyweight, whereas Rahman (son of course of Hasim Rahman, former world heavyweight champion) is. Rahman came in at 224 pounds for the Morrison fight, and Paul, 5-0(4) has weighed around 190 to 194 in his bouts. It seems then that a catch-weight will be needed and maybe this is being dealt with now in the final negotiations.

If he does fight Rahman Jr next, Paul will be entitled to some credit. This would be by far and away the biggest risk of Paul’s career. If it happens, Paul Vs. Rahman (or should it be the other way around, with Rahman, the far more proven fighter, getting top billing?) will take place at Madison Square Garden and it will go out on Showtime pay-per-view. Will YOU be purchasing this fight if it happens?

And who wins if Rahman and Paul do get it on? Is this a better match-up, a better fight, than Paul Vs. Fury?