Has Tyson Fury “Lost The Heart;” Is He Considering “Packing Up Boxing?” Hearn Thinks So

There is no doubt about it, Tyson Fury has a lot going on right now: WWE (his debut to come on October 31st in Saudi Arabia), a Christmas single with pop star Robbie Wiliams, his soon to be released autobiography, entitled “Behind The Mask,” living life out in L.A. But in terms of boxing, Fury has perhaps lost interest. This is the opinion of promoter Eddie Hearn, who told IFL TV over the weekend how he feels Fury has “lost heart,” and is “packing up boxing.”





Hearn says that while he does feel Fury will fight again (in the boxing ring), he thinks the self-styled “Gypsy King” no longer has the hunger he had when entering his massive fights with Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. Hearn says he feels Fury is busy enjoying life and that he is having fun – which is more appealing to him than getting punched.

“Listen, Tyson’s on a roll right now, he’s going for it,” Hearn told IFL TV. “He’s got a Christmas single coming out, he’s doing WWE – his head’s gone completely but he’s absolutely living life, so good luck to him. I think he’s packing up boxing. I really think that he’s looking at it and thinking, ‘I’ve made a nice few quid over the last few fights, I’m enjoying life. I just think he’s looking at this other world and going, ‘Do you know what, this is a lot more fun than getting my head punched and going into camp. I’m sure he’ll fight again but I don’t think he’s got the hunger.”

Fury himself has stated that his upcoming WWE debut could put his signed and scheduled February 22 return fight with Wilder in jeopardy, while Wilder has said more than once that he does not believe Fury wants to fight him a second time; that Fury “suffered a concussion” in the 12th and final dramatic round of their December 2018 draw. So who knows? Has Fury done all he needs to have done so as to be able to live with himself and feel content? Maybe.





Certainly, the WWE venture, a lucrative one indeed, looks set to take up a substantial amount of Fury’s time and enegry. Who really think we’ll see Wilder and Fury rumble again in just four months’ time? Hey, greater fighters than Tyson Fury have lost the hunger to fight. And as Hearn says, Fury is happy right now and is enjoying himself. The 31 year old has already won his biggest fight, that of battling depression and overcoming. Maybe Fury feels he needs do no more.