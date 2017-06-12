Has Mayweather signed McGregor contract after postponing Ghana tour?

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather appears to have confirmed he has signed the contract to fight UFC champ, Conor McGregor following reports in Ghana on the postponement of his scheduled tour to the West African country this week.

Organisers of the ‘Undefeated Tour’ confirmed last week that Mayweather will also visit Nigeria before arriving in Accra on June 15 for a two-day visit which would have climaxed with him being a special guest of honour at a boxing show at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Ghanaians however woke up not just to a rainy Monday morning but also news that Mayweather’s tour had been cancelled, with an explanation that more than suggests Mayweather has put pen to paper for the fight that estimates suggest could gross him up to a billion US dollars in earnings.





“The Mayweather Tour has been postponed because Mayweather has signed the contract for the McGregor Fight and serious training has started,” said a statement from the organisers in Accra.

“His visit will be after the fight. But the World Title Eliminator between Obodai Sai and Walter Kautondokwa will go ahead as scheduled,” in reference to the clash between WBO rated number 12 middleweight, Sai of Ghana and Namibia’s undefeated WBO rated number 8, Kautondokwa for the WBO Africa Middleweight title as well.

McGregor was reported to have signed his side of the contract last month and Mayweather whose signature will seal the fight also had a 6-round sparring session with 18 year old lightweight prospect, Devin Harney (15-0) last week.