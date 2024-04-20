Haney’s Team Desperate to Fill Seats for Ryan Garcia Fight

Devin Haney’s dad, Bill, took to social media today to urge fans to purchase tickets for tonight’s fight with Ryan Garcia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sounding a lot like a salesman, Bill Haney impressed upon fans that every seat in the house is a good one for Haney-Garcia at the still-unsold-out Barclays.

The Sales Pitch Falls Flat

The tickets haven’t been selling for some reason, and Devin and Bill’s comments about the entire promotion being a complete mismatch haven’t helped.

They’ve been confirming the fans’ worst fears about his fight. In continuation of that theme, Bill is predicting a seventh-round knockout for Haney over Ryan. Even Devin’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, predicts Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) will either not come out of the dressing room for the fight or will quit on his stool. Not exactly what you want to hear if you’re sitting on the fence wondering if you should purchase this event or not.

Highlights of Bill’s Pitch:

“Not a bad seat in the house!” Code talk for: This place is empty.

“Ryan Garcia will go down tonight…” No one believes this. Devin can’t punch and will clinch, run, and hold all night.

“We’ll be the last ones to leave.” Bill letting fans know it’s going to be dull.

Again, this is not the kind of information you want to hear if you’re considering purchasing tickets or ordering it for $69.99 on DAZN PPV. The fight has scam written all over it. Bill’s dire prediction of the outcome is a red flag that the fight isn’t worth the price of admission.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house. Go get your tickets now. Come and grab them,” said Bill Haney on social media, urging fans to purchase tickets for Devin’s fight against Ryan Garcia tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The super fight, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, just a few short hours away. Ryan Garcia will go down tonight once and for all. There will be some girls that will be crying. Round seven down goes Ryan,” Bill predicts.

“It will be decided tonight at the Brooklyn, Barclays [Center]. We can lower the tickets or you can get a great seat anywhere in the house to witness greatness. We checked out the seats in the house, and they’re all good.

“Send the kids to bed because Devin Haney is being sent in to do something vicious to Ryan Garcia. We’ll be the last ones to leave,” said Bill.