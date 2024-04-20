Eddie Hearn Predicts Ryan Garcia Will “Quit” Against Devin Haney

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts Ryan Garcia will “quit” tonight from the pressure that WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney puts on him in their clash on DAZN PPV in Brooklyn, New York.

Unpredictable Garcia: From Ring Exit to Biting

Hearn sees many weird possibilities involving Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs), believing that he could jump out of the ring during the fight and make a run for it. He also sees Ryan turning into a “lunatic” and attempting to hurt Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) in some manner, possibly biting him.

Hearn believes Ryan will be strong becaue he didn’t push himself as hard to make weight as Haney, who looked like death at the weigh-in on Friday. Ryan came in 3.2 lbs over the 140-lb limit at 143.2 lbs and didn’t look as slim as Haney.

Of course, Haney rehydrates an enormous amount of weight compared to Ryan, so it makes sense for him to look deathly. Hearn didn’t want to discuss the topic, but Haney needs to consider moving up to 147 because he’s taking too much weight for him to be coming at light welterweight. safely

Weight Cut Advantage?

“I know how hard he pushed for those last 3 1/2 lbs. Devin would have pushed hard because he made the weight,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to BoxNation about Ryan Garcia failing to make weight for his fight against Devin Haney tonight.

“Physically, you’re at a disadvantage when you put your body through that and someone else hasn’t,” Hearn continued about Ryan’s failure to make weight because he didn’t push as hard as his fighter, Haney.

It wouldn’t be a big deal for Haney if he fought in the correct weight class for his body. Yeah, Ryan didn’t kill himself to take off the last three pounds, but the only reason he’s an advantage is because Haney is coming down from 165.

If Haney fought in the right weight class for his body, it wouldn’t be a problem. He should be at junior middleweight.

“So, he’s going to be strong, he’s going to be big, and he’s going to be dangerous,” Hearn said about Ryan Garcia. “I have no idea what’s going to happen. What I believe will happen is Devin must stay composed, must school this guy, beat him up, and I believe he’ll quit on his stool.

A Night of Wild Possibilities

“I think he’ll be a little bit cagey. I believe he’ll [Haney] wear him down and school him, and make him implode. You only got to look at Ryan Garcia and say, ‘He’s capable of doing anything. In the middle of this fight, he could just get out of the ring and walk off.

“Would that even surprise you? Something wild is going to go down in Brooklyn,” said Hearn.