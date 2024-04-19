Fans Demand DAZN Price Drop After Garcia’s Weight Fiasco

Fans on social media are wondering why they still have to pay $69 to watch Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia on DAZN PPV now that the match is no longer a world title fight for Saturday night.

(Photo credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda)

Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) came in 3.2 lbs overweight at 143.2 lbs at the weigh-in on Friday, meaning his title fight against WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will no longer be for his belt. It’s just a regular fight now.

Fans See a Devalued Fight

I can see the fans’ point of view on this. What they originally were paying for, a world title fight, is no longer happening. Since there’s no belt on the line for Haney-Garcia, fans are no longer willing to pay the original $69 price for the event.

The card was already a bad one from the get-go, with Ryan’s erratic behavior and the fight being viewed as a mismatch.

Since there’s no title, fans want DAZN to drop the price to a more wallet-friendly $40 or even free. There’s nothing at stake for the fight, so it doesn’t make sense for fans to be charged. Fans don’t see it worth paying the original full price now that there’s no title on the line for Haney-Garcia.

With no title at stake for Haney vs. Garcia, why on earth are fans still expected to shell out $69 for two pampered millionaires? People on X are talking about ditching DAZN on Saturday night and looking for alternative ways to see the fight. That ain’t good.

It’s bad already that the undercard is lackluster with nothing that fans are excited about, and the fans don’t view the main event as being worth $69 now that it’s a non-title match.

Porter Says Ryan Not Ready

“If anything, this should tell you that he’s not ready,” said Shawn Porter to the Fighthype YouTube channel about Ryan Garcia missing weight today for his fight against Shawn Porter on Saturday night.

“If this is a game, it’s to show the Haneys he’s not ready to get their energy to shift. It just looks like he hasn’t been handling it well. We do know dehydrating yourself plays a role on fight night. It could be just still a game,” said Porter about Ryan.