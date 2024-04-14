Haney vs. Garcia: Too Little, Too Late as Ticket Sales Tank

Tickets sales for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia are in free fall, and Bill Haney has gone public to beg for fans to start purchasing them for Saturday’s fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s a little embarrassing to watch.

Bill’s pleas sound a little, well, pathetic. It’s a little late for Bill to be out in New York hustling tickets because the Barclays Center looks empty, and there’s not enough time to fill that barren venue without a free giveaway.

WBC light welterweight champion Haney has seemed overwhelmed trying to promote the fight because he’s not naturally comfortable with trash-talking. In his interviews, he comes across as a stuttering robot. He gives the same old interview lines without coming up with new material.

Where’s the High-Priced PR Help?

That’s where a good PR person would have come in. If Haney had gotten some to help him, they could have coached him ahead of interviews and given new material to prevent him from sounding like a broken record.

With the money the Haneys have, talking about wanting to buy a mansion in the Hamptons in New York, they could easily afford a good public relations team that could have helped Devin promote his fight with Ryan.

After the PPV disaster of Haney’s last fight against Regis Prograis, which brought in a reported 50K buys last December, that should have been a wake-up call that Devin needs help with marketing his fights because he’s lacking.

Papa Bill’s Desperate Pitch

“I talk plenty of it, and he come in and back it up. 4/20, six days away,” said Bill Haney on social media, talking about his son, Devin’s title defense against Ryan Garcia this Saturday, April 20th on DAZN PPV.

“Come in, grab all your tickets. We in town, we here, and you’re going to see fireworks, you’re going to see the best show in the world, and you’re going to see Ryan Garcia go down once and for all on 4/20.

“Get your tickets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. We’re here, and we’re doing it for you, baby. Uptown, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Harlem. We’re here, baby. Come out, and support the real ones that got it out of the mud, and it couldn’t no real better right now than showcasing it in New York. We appreciate y’all,” said Bill.