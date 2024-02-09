Haney vs. Garcia: Fight Poster Unveiled for April 20 on DAZN

The first official fight poster for the April 20th mega-clash between Devin Haney and Garcia has dropped today for their light welterweight match on DAZN.

The poster shows both fighters roaring like lions, which has become a norm for some recent fight posters. It’s become predictable, but it works.

The fan reaction to the poster has been positive, but they’re mainly concerned about the actual fight. It’s difficult for people to see a path of victory for the 25-year-old social media giant, Ryan Garcia, aside from scoring a knockout.

Given the cost of putting together a fancy promo video like the Saudis’ for the postponed Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Uysk clash, we probably won’t see one.

Generational Money to be Made

The money that WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) are expected to get for their celebrity-like fight on April 20th will likely be huge, the kind of generational dough that you see from these type of fights.

“I think Devin is going to win the fight. I think Devin has developed more. I think Devin is more of a developed product,” said trainer Stephen Edwards to Fighthype, giving his prediction on the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight on April 20th on DAZN PPV.

“I’ve yet to see a performance against Lomachenko and Prograis that Devin displayed; I’ve yet to see from Ryan. I’ve got to see it.

“I’m not going to assess it on the potential of what he might do, what we’re hoping he’ll do, or what he’s built to do or predicted to do. I want to see him do it.

“These guys have been pros for six or seven years now. They’re not in their early 20s. They’re in their mid-20s. At one time, great fighters and Hall of Famers were at 25 and 26. When Leonard and Hearns fought, Leonard was 25, and Hearns was 22.

“When Roberto Duran beat Ken Buchanan for the lightweight title, he was 21-years-old. When Muhammad Ali beat Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title, he was 22-years-old,” said Edwards.