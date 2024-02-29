Benavidez Sr. Promises Fireworks at Light Heavyweight

Jose Benavidez Sr. is confident ahead of his son, David Benavidez, moving up to 175 to face Oleksandr Gvozyk for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.

If Benavidez wins this fight, his hopes are to fight for the undisputed championship at 175 against the winner of the June 1st clash between champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

Those two could end up fighting a rematch and possibly a third fight as well. Benavidez could return to 168 to continue putting pressure on Canelo Alvarez to fight him.

Benavidez Sr. done their homework on the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Gvozyk (20-1, 16 KOs), and believe David can beat him.

Of course, if Jose Sr., Gvozyk could knock him out because he’s got more power than anyone that Benavidez has faced as a professional, and he won’t be outsized like David’s typical opponent.

Benavidez will still likely have a size advantage over Gvozyk, but it won’t be as extreme as it has been for his fights at 168 his entire career. Let’s face it: Benavidez has been a light heavyweight his entire career, fighting at super middleweight and taking advantage of his superior size.

Algieri Sees Benavidez as the Future ‘Face of Boxing’

“Once we beat Gvozyk, we’re going to get everybody’s respect, and we’re going to be on another level. We’re not afraid to lose our undefeated record and face nothing but the best,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to Probox TV about his son, David Benavidez, moving up to light heavyweight to take on Oleksandr Gvozyk for the WBC interim title next in the summer.

If Benavidez beats the 36-year-old Gvozdyk, he won’t seen as being on another level because Oleksandr only recently made a comeback after being out of the ring for four years.

To be seen as being on another level, Benavidez must defeat Beterbiev, Bivol, and Jai Opetaia. If he beats those three, you can say Benavidez is on another level. You can throw David Morrell in the mix as well, since Benavidez never fought him.

“I think David is going to be the ‘Face of Boxing’ soon. He’s going to be the next in line,” said boxing expert Chris Algieri about his belief that Benavidez will be the biggest star in the sport.”

Benavidez probably won’t become the ‘Face of Boxing’ because he won’t get the Canelo fight, and it won’t be enough to beat the Beterbiev-Bivol winner.

Also, Benavidez isn’t personable, friendly, or charismatic. He’s not someone who tells jokes and is entertaining, like Ryan Garcia.

Benavidez is always bigger than his opponents, and he has a weight-bullying rep. That’ll go away if he fights at light heavyweight or cruiserweight.

Canelo Fight Still the Goal?

“If this Canelo fight comes back around. You said you can make 168, even if he goes up. He wins the Gvozyk fight, which I believe he will. I think you guys are on a different level at this point. Do you then vie for the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol, which could get locked in for a multi-fight deal and take a long time, or do you revisit the Canelo?

“Because you moved up and fought a really tough guy, it puts more pressure on them. Is that fight completely in the rearview mirror for you, or are you guys looking ahead?” said Algieri.

Time Is Not on Canelo’s Side

“It’s not the same Canelo. He has a lot of wear and tear. I know his trainer Eddy Reynoso knows that David is a monster. He’s coming for everything,” said Jose Sr. “It’s a tough fight. He’s young, tough and hungry, and that’s the reason he doesn’t want to take that fight because he knows he’s going to lose.

“He’ll get the fights that he thinks he’s going to win. I even think those fights against Munguia and Berlanga, the body may not respond. These guys are young too. But David, there’s no way he’s going to win. I’ll guarantee there’s no winning with David Benavidez,” said Jose Sr.