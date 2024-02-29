Edgar Berlanga Targets Canelo, Fans Cry Foul

Edgar Berlanga reminded fans on Wednesday that he intends to face Canelo Alvarez this year for his undisputed super middleweight championship after earning the WBA mandatory spot with his win over Padraig McCrory last weekend in Orlando, Florida.

(Photo Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

The Matchroom promoted Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) and predicted that his fight with Canelo would be the “biggest fight of the year” because it would bring together the Mexican and Puerto Rican fans.

It might require Berlanga’s Puerto Rican fans to make a fight with Canelo the biggest of the year, given that many people on social media are not interested in this match-up. They might have felt otherwise if Berlanga had beaten a talented fighter last Saturday, like David Morrell Jr, Caleb Plant, Jaime Munguia, or David Benavidez.

“The boxing world has to stop taking words out of context, especially on my team. Tired of y’all s***. We have been ready for Canelo, and we are now mandatory. Puerto Rico vs Mexico is the biggest fight to be made this year. 🇵🇷🇲🇽 Canelo x Berlanga,” said Berlanga on X.

Fans Skeptical

Promoter Eddie Hearn would like to have Berlanga face Canelo in September if not next in May. It’ll depend on Canelo and DAZN whether Berlanga or Jaime Munguia is next. Those two are believed to be the options for Canelo’s fights this year. So whichever one doesn’t get picked this time for May, will face Canelo in Sepember.

Hearn would like for Berlanga to get one more fight under his belt before facing Canelo in September. Still, it might not matter if he’s going to match him against another weaker opponent in the McCrory or Jason Quigley mold. Berlanga can’t improve fighting that level of fighter.

For him to get better, he’s got to fight good contenders, not guys that are picked from the second tier to make Berlanga look better than he is.

Good options for Berlanga:

David Morrell

Christian Mbilli

Caleb Plant

David Benavidez

Jermall Charlo

Diego Pacheco

If Berlanga could beat one or two of those fighters, boxing fans wouldn’t argue with him not rating a title shot against Canelo. Morrell has already offered Berlanga a title shot at his WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight belt, so that would be a good option.