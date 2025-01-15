Haney & Garcia Agree to October Rematch and Potential February 2026 Trilogy in Saudi Arabia

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have reportedly verbally agreed to a second fight this October and a potential trilogy match in February 2026. Both will be staged in Saudi Arabia.

October Rematch

The trilogy will likely hinge on Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) winning in October because it wouldn’t make sense for a third fight to happen if Ryan wins again. That wouldn’t be interesting to the fan to see Garcia beating Haney repeatedly three straight times. Ryan will likely beat Haney in October, and that’ll close the chapter between the two.

The two fighters will first share the same card in May on Times Square in New York. These would be possible tune-ups.

Garcia’s left hook is unstoppable and pure kryptonite for Haney, who has no defense for that weapon, and he will get hit many times in the rematch no matter what he tries to neutralize it.

Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene reports the potential two-fight deal for Haney & Garcia. The location of the fights won’t make fans happy, as that locks out many Americans from seeing the fights in person.

U.S Fans Locked Out

It would have been better if the October rematch were staged in Las Vegas or Los Angeles so that Ryan and Haney’s fans could watch. Also, if the start time of the fights in Saudi. It doesn’t work for a lot of Americans if the fights start early in the day rather than at night when boxing is traditionally shown.

Ryan plans on taking a fight in May against a still-to-be-determined opponent. It’s believed that it could be WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez. That would be ideal. The two of them would sell a lot of PPVs and likely be a bigger fight than the rematch with Haney.

As for Haney, he could take a tune-up in March. Whether that would be on one of Turki Al-Sheikh’s cards or on BLK Prime is unknown. Whoever it is, they’ll need to be a light puncher because he can’t afford to get knocked out in his tune-up fight before facing Ryan in October. That would be a disaster for Haney and for Turki.