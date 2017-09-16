Golovkin vs Canelo will light up Las Vegas, but will tonight’s fight top these Vegas spectaculars?

For many millions of fans, and for a large amount of fighting men, Las Vegas is THE place to fight, to get it on, to rumble. The Mecca of boxing, Vegas and its famous and celebrated Strip has seen too many Super Fights to list in just one article. But tonight, inside a packed and rocking T-Mobile Arena, the list of great Las Vegas Super Bouts will grow by one.

Millions of people are expecting a classic tonight, as middleweight king Gennady Golovkin defends his collection of belts against Saul Canelo Alvarez, and it seems only right that this fight – one that has been years in the making – is taking place in Vegas.





Here, in reverse order, are five picks for the greatest 5 fights “Sin City” has ever seen:

5: George Foreman KO5 Ron Lyle, 1976.

THE heavyweight slugfest to end all heavyweight slugfests. Proven and dangerous punchers Foreman and Lyle went at it, sometimes in what appeared to be almost surreal, slow-motion slugging, with neither man having any real interest in defence. Four knockdowns and a ton of ferocious trading later, Foreman was an up-from-the-floor winner. One of the wildest, crudest, most shockingly basic fights in history – at any weight – this street fight saw “Big George” rebound from his loss to Muhammad Ali in extraordinary fashion.

4: Sugar Ray Leonard TKO14 Thomas Hearns, 1981.





Arguably the finest world welterweight title fight ever, this unification showdown had it all: beautiful boxing, brutal punching, an incredible pace, bad blood, switching momentums and, finally, a come-from-behind stoppage win. Both Sugar Ray and “The Hitman” gave their all in this classic, elevating their reputations in the process. This fight also featured one of the most legendary lines ever uttered by a corner-man: Angelo Dundee’s ‘you’re blowin’ it, son, you’re blowin’ it,’ line to Leonard being thoroughly inspirational.

3: Diego Corrales TKO10 Jose Luis Castillo, 2005.

For many fans this lightweight epic is the greatest fight that happened anywhere, at any weight. The two 135 pounders traded, toe-to-toe, with scarcely anything approaching a clinch throughout, and both warriors were marked up by the middle rounds. A genuine blood and guts fight, one fought at a heart attack pace, Corrales-Castillo had a shocking, fantastic ending in store for those lucky fans in attendance who had already been treated to an unforgettable war.

Down twice and almost out in the tenth, “Chico” somehow (with the aid of precious extra time achieved by spitting his mouth-piece out; for which he was docked a point) gathered himself and blasted away at Castillo as he trapped him on the ropes, his venomous shots forcing the referee to dive in and stop the fight. An astonishing battle and an astonishing comeback win for Corrales.

2: Erik Morales W12 Marco Antonio Barrera, 2000.

The start of a savage trilogy, this super-bantamweight sizzler was simply breathtaking. Two genuine Mexican greats who shared a mutual dislike for one another, Morales and Barrera came out as though possessed and the action was utterly frenetic. Barrera, having lost two recent fights, had a point to prove, while Morales would not budge one inch. As commentator Larry Merchant put it on air, these two, in fighting the way they did, almost gave “too much” in the name of honour and in search of victory. Fights two and three, also staged in Vegas, were almost as great.

1: Marvin Hagler KO3 Thomas Hearns, 1985.

The greatest middleweight fight ever? Maybe. The greatest opening round at any weight in boxing history? Without a single shred of doubt. Never have we seen two fighters with so much on the line come out at the opening bell in such a ferocious, bombs away fashion. The first three-minutes had some of the most incredible, heart-pumping, jaw-dropping intensity ever seen inside a boxing ring. Only Hagler’s granite chin allowed him to take Hearns’ lethal right hand, only Hearns’ courage and utter lack of fear allowed him to exchange fire with the long-reigning middleweight king.

Hagler, badly cut (would the fight get stopped due to such an injury these days?) his crown in jeopardy, dug deep, and the Marvelous one scored his most famous KO (or to be exact, TKO; even if there was nothing technical about it). Hearns was slammed violently to the canvas, only to somehow, heroically, get back up. But the fight was over, the war was over, and fans began, ever so slowly, to come back down to earth.

Now, can GGG and Canelo possibly top that lot!