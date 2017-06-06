Golovkin says Canelo was “terrible” in Chavez Jr. fight; “Why couldn’t he knock him out!”

Middleweight king Gennady Golovkin wasn’t at all impressed with his upcoming rival, Canelo Alvarez, in the Mexican’s disappointing fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Junior. As fans know, Canelo pitched a shutout over an extremely reluctant Chavez, but Triple-G, in speaking with TMZ Sports, was still critical over Canelo’s inability to get the stoppage.

“He looks terrible. It was very interesting for me – why couldn’t he stop him, knock him out? He must [get the KO],” GGG said. “Please, if he has so much energy (having opted to stand between rounds) then show me in the next round! That was fake, him trying to show big muscles for the women (laughs).”

Golovkin is his usual charming, smiling self in the short video, but in all seriousness, it seems the world middleweight ruler is not too concerned with Canelo’s punching power. Should Canelo have gone all out in an effort to close the show in the Chavez fight? You cannot knock everyone out, as GGG himself found out in his last fight, against a determined Danny Jacobs. Indeed, it could be argued that GGG looked less impressive in his last fight than Canelo did in his.





The big showdown has as we know been confirmed for Las Vegas, at The T-Mobile Arena, and fans are expecting both fighters to show their punching power on September 16. Will Canelo remove the smile from Golovkin’s face, or will the natural 160-pounder prove to be too big, too good and too powerful for the Mexican superstar?

Regarding the choice of venue, a happy Oscar De La Hoya told The LA Times he “had to secure Vegas because there’s rumblings another fight might take place around that same time.” De La Hoya was of course referring to the in-the-works Mayweather-McGregor fight, and with Vegas sorted for GGG-Canelo there is no chance of Floyd upstaging the big fight with one of his own.

“This is the real fight,” Oscar said.

Who will be smiling and joking when Golovkin Vs. Canelo is over and done with?