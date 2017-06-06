Joshua-Klitschko II “is happening” says Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he feels a return fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will happen, next. Speaking today with Sky Sports News, Hearn said that as far as he is concerned the rematch “is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko.”

Fans are eager to see a return fight between the two giants, as fight one was so great. Klitschko, who put on a fine performance despite losing the thrilling fight, is expected to speak with manager Boente this week. Right now, Hearn is looking at potential venues for the sequel.

“I feel like it’s Wladimir Klitschko [next]. People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise,” Hearn said. “So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK. Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all these opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”





Nothing official then, until Klitschko confirms it, but with his rematch clause in place for a return if he wants it, plenty of people, Hearn included, feel the 41 year old will go for it. Can the former champ improve on his showing in April, when he came so close to halting AJ in the middle rounds, or will the younger man take Klitschko out faster in a rematch? Can we expect another great fight?

If it’s not Klitschko next, Hearn said it will be IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev. Hearn is waiting to hear from the IBF on whether a Klitschko rematch would be permitted ahead of a defence against the Bulgarian.

“I think we will get a full decision on that this week,” Hearn explained. “We can’t not fight Pulev, he’s not going to go away and we’re not looking to shirk the fight. If we don’t fight Klitschko, the Pulev fight will 100-percent be next. If we do fight Klitschko, the Pulev fight will 100-percent be next after that.”

Providing Joshua wins, that is. Nobody should be ready to write Klitschko off just yet. But fans can look forward to another huge event, whoever rising superstar Joshua fights next.