Giant Task: Tim Tszyu Faces Height Disadvantage Against Sebastian Fundora

WBO Junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu will have his work cut out for him against the 6’5″ Sebastian Fundora on March 30th on Prime Video PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Size Matters: Tszyu Dwarfed by Fundora

Tszyu and the towering 6’5″ Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KO) met today at the media workout. The height difference between Fundora and the 5’9″ Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) was staggering.

Tszyu looked so much smaller than Fundora, making one wonder how he’s going to deal with the height and massive 10-inch reach that the ‘Towering Inferno’ will enjoy in this contest.

Fundora has been brought in as the replacement for Keith Thurman, who pulled out with a bicep injury, leaving PBC scrambling to find a sub.

Mendoza’s Misleading Advice

“He said he’s tall and awkward, and he uses his height in different ways, but his punches don’t hurt. I guess we’ll have to see on the night,” said Tim Tszyu to Premier Boxing Champions on what Brian Mendoza told him about Sebastian Fundora, who he’ll be fighting on March 30th.

Tszyu needs to ignore what Mendoza told him about Fundora’s punches not hurting and instead take a look at the disfigured face of Erickson Lubin after he mixed it up with ‘The Towering Inferno in April 2022. Fundora has a high work rate, and his punches do accumulative damage.

“It’s an honor to keep these things going. Even though someone [Keith Thurman] pulled out, the ball keeps rolling, and we keep doing things. We’re starting history-making things on Amazon. Don’t blink for this one,” said Tszyu.

“We got this call on Sunday. It was big news. We’re not just fighting for one title. Now it’s the WBC and the WBO,” said Fundora. “God works in mysterious ways, and I’m not going to fight it.

“I’m just going to work on what I need to do. I’m going to worry about what I’m going to do and stick to my plan, and I’ll become successful. With the fight with Mendoza, of course, I lost that fight, but I felt the fight was pretty easy before that.

“I’m just going to do my thing and worry about what Sebastian Fundora can do and not about anybody else. I’m very excited. When they announced that we’re fighting on Amazon, it’s a big deal because it’s a new platform, a new age. This is all digital now.

“It’s no more TV. It’s streaming now. You might as well be fighting on YouTube now. It’s the future. The fact that I’m fighting on the first card in the main event on PPV, this is the real deal,” said Fundora.