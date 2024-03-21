Benavidez Sr. Calls for Cancelation of Haney vs. Garcia, Cites Ryan’s Troubles

Trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. says the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight should be canceled for April 20th due to Ryan’s problems.

Jose Sr. feels that Ryan needs to be put in rehab to straighten him out, as he doesn’t think he’s in a good place right now to be challenging Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) for his WBC 140-lb title on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Dangers of Sudden Wealth

The 25-year-old Ryan’s problems could be tied to the massive money that he made from his fight against Gervonta Davis last year in April. Ryan made $30 million, and banked a nice payday after that against Oscar Duarte.

Ryan appears to have the Andy Ruiz Jr. syndrome in terms of a fighter getting a ton of money all at once, and it could be hard for him to dedicate himself the way he did when he wasn’t one of the super-rich.

It’s a rare individual who can continue to work hard once they make enough money to retire. If a fighter doesn’t love boxing enough, they’ll focus on spending all that dough they won.

Urgent Call for Intervention

“Smoking weed and telling the whole world and people applaud, the family and everybody. No, it’s not okay. Get that kid and take him to a rehab place and cancel that fight,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia and his problems.

“Right now, who is going to cancel the fight when they’re making so much money? I’ll be surprised if he sells more than a million [PPV buys].

Haney’s Discipline Outshines Garcia’s Struggles

You got to look at Devin Haney. Devin Haney has worked so hard to have what he has. He’s super disciplined.

“He’s getting better and better, and no matter what people say about him, he’s more disciplined [than Ryan]. He is working hard and taking things serious.

“He is focused 100%. Ryan Garcia is a great fighter, but every day, I see something that does not click in my head, like [Ryan’s slow-motion shadow boxing]. His trainer is just like [sitting back and wondering what’s going on with Kingry].

“People have to talk to him and get him back to what he was. He’s a great fighter and hits hard. I think they should help him, and come back to his own person, and he’ll f*** everybody up,” said Benavidez Sr.