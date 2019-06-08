GGG vs Rolls – Final Quotes, Weights & Photos

The fight will be contested at a maximum weight of 164 lbs. and streamed live on DAZN beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. GGG vs. Rolls kicks off the exclusive six-fight, three-year global partnership between GGG Promotions and DAZN, the world’s fastest-growing sports streaming platform.





Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin

“I feel great. Thank you guys. Good to see everybody. Tomorrow – I’m bringing big drama show.”

How’s he feeling at the contracted weight of 164 lbs.? “I feel nothing different, just only a few pounds. It’s nothing. Maybe just one time drinking coffee.”





On his opponent: “He looks good. He looks strong. I thank my opponent. This is serious business.”

Steve Rolls

“It feels great to be here. This is what I worked so hard for and I’m finally here and I’m looking forward to taking full advantage of it. I’m bringing a fight. I’m bringing that drama show – I’m going to be a part of the big drama show tomorrow night.”

On if the contracted weight of 164 lbs. makes a difference for him? “No, it doesn’t. I’m very comfortable at this weight. I’m used to fighting at 160 but I’ve fought over 160 many times so there’s no issue with the weight.”

On Ruiz’s upset: “I’ve always been very motivated even before last weekend happened but it was great to see that and it makes fan that much more intrigued about what’s going to happen with this fight.”

Undefeated super middleweight contenders Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) of Almaty, Kazakhstan and Marcus McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs) of New Orleans also faced off ahead of their clash for the vacant WBC International Super Middleweight title in the co-main event. Also part of the main card, in a battle of undefeated Brooklyn brawlers, rising star Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs) and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) will be slugging it out in an eight-round welterweight battle for borough supremacy.

+++

12-Round Middleweight Bout @ 164 lbs.

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin – 163 lbs.

Steve Rolls – 163.8 lbs.

10-Round WBC International Super Middleweight Title Bout @ 168 lbs.

Ali Akhmedov – 167.4 lbs.

Marcus McDaniel – 168 lbs.

8-Round Welterweight Bout @ 148 lbs.

Brian Ceballo – 147.6 lbs

Bahktiyar Eyubov – 148 lbs.

10-Round Super Welterweight Bout @ 154 lbs.

Israil Madrimov – 153.2 lbs.

Norberto Gonzalez – 152.8 lbs.

10-Round USBA Jr. Middleweight Bout @ 154 lbs.

Charles Conwell – 153.4 lbs.

Courtney Pennington – 152 lbs.

4-Round Middleweight Bout @ 163 lbs.

Nikita Ababiy – 162.6 lbs.

Juan Francisco Barajas – 157.2 lbs.

4-Round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Johnathan Arroyo – 146.2 lbs.

Jordan Morales – 146 lbs.

