Gervonta Davis’ Team Reaches Out to Lomachenko, Despite More Lucrative Options

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ team has reached out to Top Rank to begin talks for a potential unification fight against the IBF lightweight champion Vasily Lomachenko later this year. Unfortunately, that fight is past its sell-by date.

Late Pursuit

Tank can make more money fighting a rematch with Lamont Roach or facing Shakur Stevenson than he can against Lomachenko, who fans have forgotten due to inactivity. For Davis’ team to be looking to go in the direction of Lomachenko rather than Shakur, it shows that they lack confidence in their fighter after Roach exposed him.

First, WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) intends to set up a quick rematch with Lamont Roach for late May so he can clear up the controversy from their 12-round majority draw last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“A member of Davis’ team inquired afterward with a Top Rank executive about the availability of Vasiliy Lomachenko as a potential opponent for Davis later this year,” said Keith Idec to The Ring about Team Gervonta Davis’s interest in a unification fight against IBF lightweight champion Vasily Lomachenko later in 2025.

Tank told the media at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night that the fighter he intends to fight next visited him in his dressing room before the fight. That fighter was revealed to be Jake Paul. That’s a far bigger money fight for Tank Davis than Lomachenko. Perhaps Davis’ poor showing against Roach made him or Jake change their minds about making the fight, because that would be the logical next move for Tank if his goal is to make as much money as possible before retiring.

The “Weakened” Loma

Whether that fight gets made is unknown because Lomachenko, 37, hasn’t fought since last May and may choose to retire. Even if Loma (18-3, 12 KOs) does fight on, he could feel he’s being set up fighting Tank at this late stage of his career because he was avoided by him when he was pushing for the fight with the Baltimore native seven years ago in 2018. Lomachenko might smell a rat.

Tank and his former handlers at Mayweather Promotions showed no interest in fighting Lomachecnko. They didn’t want to fight him when he was young, but now that he’s 37, older, dealing with injuries and inactivity, Team Davis is now interested.

“And say no more. I’m pushing for the rematch. The rematch can be soon, too. Like the end of May,” said Tank Davis on X about wanting an immediate second fight with Lamont Roach in late May.