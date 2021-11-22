Gervonta Davis reacts to claims Mayweather Promotions protecting him from top opposition

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fired back at his critics today that have claimed that Mayweather Promotions are protecting him from fighting the top guys in the 135-lb division.

The former three-division world champion Tank (25-0, 24 KOs) retaliated with some truths, saying that the only top lightweight that has fought anybody of the four top 135-pounders is Teofimo Lopez.

Teofimo beat an injured one-armed Vasily Lomachenko in 2020, and he refuses to give him a rematch, says Tank.

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney is being given credit by some boxing fans because he’s about to face former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. on December 4th. However, Gervonta says he doesn’t view JoJo as being one of the elite fighters in the 135-lb division.

Although Tank Davis doesn’t say who he views as the elite guys at lightweight, he’s likely talking about these fighters:

Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia

Vasily Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez

Haney says he doesn’t view Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) as one of the elite fighters at 135 due to his loss to Teofimo in 2020, but the boxing world views him as one of the top guys in the division.

Tank says nobody is fighting top guys at 135

“They’re saying Mayweather Promotions are protecting me and not letting me fight top fighters,” said Gervonta Davis to the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

“Whoever at the top four, I don’t know who they’re talking about. Name somebody that is fighting the top whoever. You don’t see no other top fighters fighting top guys,” said Tank Davis in pointing out that none of the so-called elite 135-pounders are fighting each other.

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen. It’ll probably happen next year or the year after that. I don’t know but don’t just put everything on me and say I’m not fighting top guys.

“The only guy that fought somebody but don’t WON’T to give him his rematch is Teofimo,” said Gervonta in talking about Teofimo Lopez’s win over an injured one-armed Vasily Lomachenko in October 20020. “He didn’t even know he was going to beat him.

“I don’t even want to talk about him because I don’t want to give nobody else press, but name the other top guys that are fighting top guys. Y’all keep saying, ‘Gervonta, Gervonta, Gervonta.

“It’s only because I’m doing the numbers I’m doing [on pay-per-view], and not even saying I’m fighting top guys. I’m not fighting the guys that y’all want me to fight. That’s why y’all keep screaming out my name, that’s why.

“That’s the only thing you can say because nobody else is fighting top guys [at lightweight]. Name them if they’re fighting. It’s nobody.

“What’s the guy [Devin Haney] that is going to fight right before me [on December 4th]. Jojo is not a top guy. He’s not,” said Tank Davis in talking about Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. not being a top guy in his opinion.