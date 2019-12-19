Gervonta Davis Interview Transcipt – Davis vs Gamboa

Gervonta Davis: Camp’s been going great. I’ve been training hard with just a few pounds to lose now. We’ve been sharpening our tools. I’m back training with the younger guys in the gym and things like that. Camp’s been going great. I feel strong, I feel healthy. I can’t wait till fight night.





It’s going to be an explosive night, not just for me. The whole card going to be explosive, I believe. I have my young brothers fighting on the undercard again, so it’s a night that I’m looking forward to. I can’t wait.

Q

What is it about you, would you say, that people care so much about in and out of the ring?

G. Davis

I believe, just in the ring, I’m explosive. I’m a great fighter all around the board. Outside the ring, I’m not a mean guy. I’m a likeable guy. I’m reachable, to my people. So I believe I’m just overall a great person. I believe that, and people see that.





Some might, see me on Instagram or Twitter and think otherwise, but when you really get to know me, I’m a likeable guy. So that’s why I think that, people are drawn to me.

Q

When it comes to boxing 25 and under, you seem to be the guy that’s generating the most popularity. How would you describe that with the younger fans in particular?

G. Davis

I believe because I’m around that age group, I have a big impact on the youth. I’m just 25. I just turned 25, and I’m doing well for myself. And again, I’m reachable. It’s not only like they can see me on Instagram or TV or anything.

But I’m actually in Baltimore City where I’m from, and I’m around other fights in other cities, and you can come up to me and take pictures and things like that. When Floyd was coming up, when he was younger, and he was doing well for himself and he was in the area like me. So, it’s better than, being reachable, than just seeing somebody that’s going to work for themself like a star, just on TV. When you see them on TV, you see them. But when you actually get near them and feel them and be face to face with them, it’s more enjoyable. So that’s what I think.





Q

Why is now the time to play at 135, and going forward, would you envision jumping back and forth between 130 and 135, depending on the fight?

G. Davis

For me, the jump back down to 130, I believe I can do it. If the right opportunity comes, I’d definitely come back to 130. It was just a game plan for me and my team. We came to 135 to snatch a belt, and I felt like I definitely wanted to do that.

I’d be a two division, three-time world champion. So I thought it was a great idea to do, so we did it.

Q

To this point, has the year gone how you wanted it to go, for you and Calvin?

G. Davis

For me on my end, it definitely went as planned. My team discussed that we would fight three times this year. I definitely am going to fight three times this year, so I’m happy. Hopefully 2020 will be a better year, but I’m happy with my career right now.

C. Ford

Everything is right on time. We would have had Abner Mares first, so we were still looking for that name guy. Gamboa stepped up, to the plate to take this fight, so we’re looking to, start fighting these name guys the public wants to see.

So right now, we’re just concerned about this fight right here and going in for a great performance. I can’t wait to see Tank, because he got to his peak quicker than what I thought he would this camp.

So I’m going to see what type of performance Gamboa is going to put on. He’s top secret with everything, so I’m looking forward to what he’s going to bring to the table. I’m seeing ahead, but I like to focus on the person that he’s going to put on his performance on.

Q

Gervonta, I was just wondering if, at least on paper, you feel that Yuriorkis Gamboa is the best opponent that you will have fought?

G. Davis

On paper, I believe – it’s got to be hand in hand with Jose Pedraza. Yes, I think so. It’s got to be hand in hand, because when I fought Pedraza, he was a world champion. He was a young world champion and he was undefeated.

Gamboa, he was, an Olympian. a former world champion, so it’s got to be hand in hand. I can’t take no credit away from, Pedraza, so I believe them two are probably the best.

Q

Okay, but you feel he’s clearly the best opponent that you’ve fought since you beat Pedraza?

G. Davis

Yes, he is probably one of the best opponents since I beat Pedraza. I know he comes to fight. I’m looking forward to it, actually. In the gym, we work on things that he might do in the fight, and we’re just waiting for December 28, to see what he brings to the table.

Q

Also Calvin, could you answer that as well, in terms of where he might rank as far as guys “Tank”has fought so far?

C. Ford

Well, again, if you remember any of my last interviews, I’m still looking for that guy that’s going to bring the best out of Tank, because I know Tank’s capabilities. But I know Gamboa is going to be Gamboa.

He’s doing all the stuff that he needs to be doing to prepare for this title. It’s a world title. He’s got the motivation in front of him. And I know Tank’s capabilities. It’s not about the power.

So I’m looking for Gamboa to be that guy. So his team and them, they’re doing their job. They understand what they’re against.

They’re working on stuff. We understand what we’re against. We’re just waiting for December 28 so we can put on a great performance for Atlanta, because they’ve been waiting for it for the longest. I hope Baltimore will be in Atlanta, and just make it one big party.

Q

Do you remember Gamboa’s fight against Crawford? Was there anything that you could take away from that fight and what maybe you remember from that?

G. Davis

When I watched the Crawford vs Gamboa fight, that’s the fight I actually keep watching. Gamboa was touching him up in the beginning of rounds, because Crawford was too wide. So, I took that and tried to not be wide, like throwing a lot of round punches.

But the explosiveness was there and he was actually right-handed when Gamboa was touching him up. So once he turned southpaw, then that was a different story. I was learning from his mistakes, just not be wide.

But I’m always going to be me in the ring and do, what Gervonta Davis does. That’s, be explosive, be fast, and if we go 12 rounds, I’m definitely here for it. But I don’t see this fight going 12 rounds.

Q

Would it mean something to you at all to get him out of there before Crawford did?

G. Davis

Not really, but if I do, it would tell that, I’m top five, pound for pound, for sure.

Q

Have you felt the difference in preparing for a fight at 135 pounds versus when you held the 130-pound title? Do you feel like it’s a little easier for you, not having to worry about cutting those extra five pounds?

G. Davis

I don’t want to say easier, but I definitely got in shape way quicker than I normally do. I start running on the highest speed level. It was just way quicker than it normally is.

So, I’m just looking forward to December the 28th. I know it’s been great for me inside the gym, but it’s always about, December the 28th, fight night, how you perform there and how you put on a show?

So, camp’s been going great for me. It’s actually been, fast. I got in shape fast. And sparring ten and 12 rounds. I want to say I probably have like close to, like, 80 to 90 rounds in. So, I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I’ve been working, so I don’t have to worry about the weight. I’m good on the weight, so it’s been great for me.

Q

Do you feel like maybe 135, you could see down the road, this being your better weight for you than 130?

G. Davis

It’s possible. It’s possible I’m at a better weight class. Because I haven’t fought at that weight yet, so I don’t know yet. It’s all good in training camp, and it matters, but what we’re really worried about is December the 28th and how it looks when I get inside the ring.

So, right now, it feels great. I don’t have to worry about the weight. I’m actually a couple pounds over my weight class. But we still have, a couple more days and things like that. I’m feeling great right now, so we’ll just see how we feel December the 28th.

L. Ellerbe

Okay. I’d like to thank everyone who came onto the call, and we really look forward to a great SHOWTIME event. This fight will be the event of the year, at the end of the year. Have a great day.