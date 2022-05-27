Tank Davis explains why he pushed Rolly Romero off the stage

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ rationale for pushing Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero off the platform during Friday’s weigh-in was pretty simple & straightforward.

WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank says he saw Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) on the side of the platform, so he just pushed him. In other words, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing where he saw that Rolly was standing on the ledge, and opted to shove him.

The only other thing that Tank said to explain his decision to shove Rolly is that he’d been talking a lot.

Fans believe that Tank’s decision to push Rolly was based on him being angry at him for all the insults and taunting he’d done in the build-up to their fight this Saturday, May 28th on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

It’s a good thing Rolly wasn’t injured while falling off the platform because that could have caused a postponement of their fight this Saturday. Needless to say, Tank would have been in a lot of hot water if Rolly had been injured.

“I just seen him on the edge of the stage, so I pushed him,” said Gervonta Davis to Premier Boxing Champions on why he chose to push Rolly Romero at the weigh-in on Friday.

“He talks too much, though. I seen that he was ready,” Tank continued when asked what he saw in the eyes of Rolly during their face-off. “It was different from all the other times we faced off.

“Today, he looked like he’s ready. I think all the talking is over. It’s time now. We’re a couple of hours away, and we’re both ready to do our thing.

“I think I was made for this. This is a time when I show I’m not an average fighter. I’m definitely ready and looking forward to it. Hopefully, he can put up a good fight and I can show the world that I’m better than a lot of these guys that are fighting on TV.

“I want his coach to stop it so I can feel that I beat him and his coach, not just him. A knockout is just a lucky shot. I want to beat him up bad,” continued Grevonta on what he wants to do to Rolly.

“I feel like I’m sending a message to everybody, and that’s why I want to put on a great show. It’s not just about Rolly. It’s going on. I just want to show that I am the best, and this is just a step closer,” said Rolly.