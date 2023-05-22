Gervonta Davis’ coach says Haney should stay at 135 and fight Tank

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ coach Calvin Ford thinks Devin Haney should stay at 135 and fight Tank for the payday instead of moving up to 140 to fight in that deep division.

Ford says it makes sense for the undisputed champion Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) to remain at 135 for the fight against Gervonta because he could have problems if he moves to 140.

Haney is interested in fighting Gervonta next after his close win over Vasyl Lomachenko last Saturday, but it’s a match that would be difficult for his promoters at Top Rank to put together because of the promotional and network issues.

Top Rank would probably prefer to match Haney against Shakur Stevenson, but with the way, Devin ran out of the ring last Saturday when Stevenson attempted to call him out, it seems obvious that he doesn’t wnt to fight him.

“Me and Tank is a massive fight. It’s going to happen sooner or later,” said Devin Haney last Saturday.

“They should have drawed it. Nobody really did nothing in the tenth round,” said Gervonta’s trainer Calvin Ford to MillCity Boxing about last Saturday’s fight between Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko. It’s unclear if Ford saw the fight because the 10th was one of Lomachenko’s best.

“They was fair. I thought they were going to rob Devin,” said Ford, who has an opposite view of the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight from that of the boxing world.

“He’s a younger fighter with more opportunities. Loma is 35. It was a good fight for pay-per-view buys. I know one thing. He ain’t ready for Tank. On my scorecard, I had it as a draw. I thought Devin was effective in the first half of the fight.

“In the last round, I didn’t see nothing from nobody, but the judges felt that Devin did more than Loma. Devin’s team is saying, ‘F**k 135,’ and the only person that could make them change their minds is Tank at 135.

“They’re going up to 140 if they’re willing to take that chance. If I was with their team, I’d say, ‘I’m fighting Tank. Get that payday and keep it moving.’ That 140 is getting real deep.

“Tank pushed them all out of 135. ‘Get out of here.’ I’m like this. We [Gervonta] make 135 real good. Why do we have to go up to 140? We’re the cash cow. I’m going to make them come to me.

“He was told to do that by Top Rank. It’s easier to make the fight,” said Ford when asked about his thoughts on Shakur Stevenson calling out Haney last Saturday night. “A lot of stuff is involved in making big fights like that.

“That was bad, but that’s Bill [Haney] for you,” said Ford when asked about his thoughts on Haney immediately jumping out of the ring when Shakur entered it to call him out last Saturday night. Thats Bill at his finest.”

.@RealDevinHaney sees a fight with Tank in his near future 🔮 #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/aOki2wHo3M — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 22, 2023

“Loma got robbed, man. Loma clearly beat him. What are you talking about,” said trainer Robert Garcia to K.O. Artist Sports about last Saturday’s win by Devin Haney over Lomachenko.

“I didn’t score it, but Loma got robbed. Most of them,” said Robert when asked how many rounds he gave Lomachenko. “Haney is the younger man, the fresher guy, but Loma won.

“He landed combinations, the cleaner shots, and he was the one that was more busy. I thought he won. The judges, though. That’s the way boxing is.”