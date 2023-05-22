“Haney is going to follow the money” – Tim Bradley

Tim Bradley thinks Devin Haney will go in the direction of the money for his next fight rather than giving Vasyl Lomchenko a rematch after his victory over him last Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Unlike some people who saw the outcome as a robbery of the Haney-Lomachenko fight, Bradley agreed with the decision the judges gave to Haney (30-0, 15, but he doesn’t agree with the 116-112 score turned in by Dave Moretti for Devin.

Haney made it clear who he wants next after the fight, saying “Gervonta Davis” is on his target list. If Haney can’t get him, he could face Shakur Stevenson, but that’s probably not going to happen. The way that Haney ran out of the ring when Shakur climbed through the ropes to call him out after the fight that’s a signal that Devin doesn’t wish to fight him next.

It’s not realistic for Haney to get a fight against Gervonta because PBC will keep the Baltimore native taking on the opposition that is sure thing wins for him. Haney isn’t a sure thing, and popularity isn’t to the level where Tank Davis will take the risk of facing him.

If Haney stays at 135, he can pick someone like Isaac Cruz to make money while he builds interest for a match with Tank Davis.

“Haney is going to follow the money and opportunity,” said Tim Bradley to Fighthype when asked what undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney should do next after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko last Saturday night.

“I think Haney beat Lomachenko. That says enough. That says enough right now. I would love to see him fight Shakur, and I would love to see him fight all these other guys, but he’s going to do what he feels comfortable doing. Whatever pays him the most money.

“Most importantly, I think it’s going to be about his body and how he felt. I don’t know how he felt two nights ago. Only he knows, his team knows, and his father knows. He’s probably going to make the decision based upon that.

“I thought he looked good. I know he sucked up, but you’ve got to understand that the last day before you step on that scale. That’s when you dry out. So he had to suffer for however many hours that he had to dry out. But you stop drinking your liquids; you start depleting your water the day before. You come in at 9:00 A.M on weight, so there wasn’t a whole lot of suffering.

“I don’t think he suffered a lot. I know he looked bad but I thought he was going to be strong for the fight and he was,” said Bradley.