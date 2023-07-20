George Kambosos in must-win fight against Maxi Hughes on Saturday

George Kambosos Jr. is in a critical must-win fight against Maxi Hughes in their 12-round IBF lightweight title eliminator this Saturday, July 22nd, at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

(Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Kambosos is being given a chance to earn another title, and he’s got to beat the tough Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) to get that opportunity.

George has his new promoter at Top Rank to thank for them putting him in a position to fight in an IBF lightweight title eliminator because he doesn’t deserve the opportunity. Kambosos Jr is ranked #8 IBF, which is low-ranked to be fighting in a title eliminator.

As the saying goes, ‘When you stand on someone’s shoulders, you can see far.‘ In other words, Kambosos Jr has been given help by Top Rank to be put in this situation to fight in an IBF lightweight title eliminate against Maxi Hughes.

If not for them, it would likely be the end of the road for Kambosos Jr because he would have to fight his way through a number of killers to get in the position to fight a title eliminator, and he hasn’t shown the talent to beat the top guys.

The 30-year-old Aussie, Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs), is belt-less, having lost his WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring lightweight titles to Devin Haney last year. In the rematch, Kambosos was beaten again by Haney.

On the undercard of Saturday’s Top Rank event, lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) fights Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs) in a 10 pound bout.

Saturday’s Kambosos-Hughes event will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 pm/7 pm ET.

“I think the boxing world has forgotten that he’s the only guy I’ve lost to,” said George Kambosos Jr today, talking about Devin Haney during the final press conference for his title challenge against IBO champion Maxi Hughes this Saturday night.

“I’ve got to remind them again. We have learned a lot. I’ve become a greedy motherf***er now.”

“I saw what I saw. I’m just ready. I’m going to showcase whatever I saw on Saturday night,” said Kambosos Jr to Fighthype when asked what he saw during his face-off with Maxi Hughes today.

“I don’t feel like this guy is ready, but I’m definitely 110% ready. We can’t wait to expose every single flaw and make a statement in this fight,” Kambosos Jr continued.

“Whatever I see in his eyes, he’s got to deal with that. It’s been a great camp. Everything has been pinpoint, the sparring, the training, every bit of the game plan, and that’s why we’re feeling the way we’re feeling.

“This is pure confidence from the hard work that we’ve put in. This is the focus, the tunnel vision to get back to the top, and I know how close we are to getting back to bigger & better things.

“My mind is so focused on Maxi Hughes that I can’t wait to get my hands on this guy. It’s a testament to the hard work that I’ve put in. I’m on weight right now. I can’t believe the weigh-in is tomorrow.

“I still got to pinch myself that the weigh-in is tomorrow because I feel so good on weight. I’m so close to it, and there are no issues.

“We got to find out on Saturday night,” said Kambosos Jr when asked if Maxi Hughes is treating the occasion of coming to the U.S. like a mini-vacation from his home country of the UK.

“I’m sure when I land my shots on him real early like a greedy mother f***ker; he’s going to start to really think, ‘What am I doing here?’ Yeah, he can give his kids presents. That’s beautiful, that’s nice. I’m a father as well, but the present I’m giving is taking something off him and giving it to my son,” said Kambosos Jr.